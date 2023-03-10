All about Pokémon GO Gold Bait Modules

The Golden Bait Modules They are a recent addition to the Pokémon GO consumables.

It is a new bait created specifically to attract walking form gimmighoul that hang around the PokéStops. However, getting them requires a connection to Nintendo Switch, although with one exception that we explained above.

In this article we will tell you everything you need to know about the new Pokémon GO Bait Modules.

How to get Golden Lure Modules in Pokémon GO

If you want to start using Golden Bait Modules in Pokémon GO you will need to perform a series of simple steps.

The process is fairly simple. You will only need to connect your account Pokémon GO with your copy of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple for Nintendo Switch. Thereafter, every time you send five postcards from the app to the tabletop game, you will be rewarded with a Golden Lure Module.

How to connect Pokémon GO with Scarlet and Purple

To start receiving Golden Bait Modules in Pokémon GO you will need to link your game with Nintendo Switch. This can be difficult if you don’t have this console, although you may know someone who does.

But if you have your console and a copy of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, connect it with Pokémon GO it is quite simple. You will only need to follow the following steps:

Tap the Poké Ball in the bottom center of the main screen to open the menu.

Tap Options in the top right corner.

Scroll down to the bottom of the list and tap Connected devices and services.

Tap Nintendo Switch.

Tap Connect to Nintendo Switch.

Tap Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Purple.

In Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Purple, you will need to do the following:

Press the X button to open the main menu, select Poképortal, then Mystery Gift.​

Select Connection with Pokémon GO .​

.​ Select Link an account Pokémon GO .

. When asked if you want to link the account, select Yes.

If you followed these simple steps, you will have successfully linked your account Pokémon GO with Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

How to send postcards to get Golden Lure Modules in Pokémon GO

After having connected your games you will receive a wallet in which to store the coins with which you will attract Gimmighoul. But the most important thing is to learn to send postcards to win Golden Bait Modules in Pokémon GO.

To do this you only need to go to the menu Pokémon GO and access your item bag in the bottom right corner. There you will find your Postcard Album among all the consumables, where you can choose the postcards you want to send. After selecting it, just choose “Send to Nintendo Switch” and you’re all set.

You will need to do this at least five times to earn a Gold Lure Module in Pokémon GO.

What if I don’t have a Nintendo Switch?

The Golden Bait Modules Pokémon GO they will be needed to get coins with which to attract Gummighoul walking form and evolve it into Gholdengo. This has led many to think that they will not be able to do it if they do not have a nintendoswitch.

The good news is that this is not necessarily true. Players can take advantage of Gold Lure Modules used by other players, which last for 30 minutes. On average, each player can get about 60 coins, that is, between 5 and 15 every 15 minutes.

Only the player using the Golden Lure Module will have an encounter with Gummighoul Walking Form. However, there is still a chance to get it through Trade to evolve it into Gholdengo.

So if you don’t have a Nintendo Switch, get in touch with your friends or community so they can share their Golden Lure Modules among several people and everyone gets more coins.