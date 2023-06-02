All About Space Age Fashion, The ’60s Trend That’s Back

This year may be the year we said goodbye to two of the pioneers of Space Age fashion, Paco Rabanne and Marie Quant, but don’t worry, Space Age lives on. Think, for example, of the recent show by the young New York designer Kim Shui, who sent models onto the catwalk with moon boots on their feet. Or Prada, which is inspired by futurism every season boxy silhouettes, clean lines and innovative fabrics. and how about the upcoming release of BarbaraRemake starring Sidney Sweeney as Jane Fonda’s iconic astronaut? All of this sends a clear signal: Space Age fashion is just as relevant today as it was in the 1960s.

What is space age fashion?

The Space Age, also known as the Nuclear Age, refers to the period from the 1950s to the 1970s when rockets were first used to launch satellites and manned missions into space. There was a lot of tension. For example, a nerve-racking space race was underway between the Soviet Union and the United States and people were concerned about the speed of this new technology. However, the response from the young fashion designers was positive and hopeful.

Space age fashion is the outfit you wear in your first encounter with aliens. Think iconic, almost exotic-looking creations from Thierry Mugler, Paco Robbin, Marie Quant, Pierre Cardin and André Cortez. The latter is credited with inventing the Space Age aesthetic.Moon Girlat their Spring/Summer 1964 show. The models wore shiny polyvinyl chloride A-line skirts, moon boots and large round sunglasses. Many more designers have been inspired during the space race outer space and idealize about the future.

There was also a certain optimism among the oppressed African-American population at the time who wanted to secure their place in the future. Wearing Space Age fashion was more than just a fashion choice for her: it was a way of saying that “the future belongs to black people,” said American singer Patti LaBelle after the emergence of her band LaBelle in the 1970s, which became Space Age Also inspired by

space age in 2023