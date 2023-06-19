All About ‘The Idol’ With The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp

Barely three episodes have already aired, but ‘The Idol’ starring Lily-Rose Depp has already spilled more ink than the arrival of Conor Russo. The HBO series from “Euphoria” creators Sam Levinson and Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye isn’t loving most critics, and many viewers were also disgusted by the “most ridiculous sex scene ever” in the second episode. Read all about the most controversial series of ages right here.

Our Man review after first episode: ‘Cheap soft porn’



“‘The Idol’ is not at all the taboo series we tied ourselves to, but turns out to be cheap soft porn,” said Onge Man. ‘An excerpt from ‘Basic Instinct’ passes in the first episode, more than thirty years old classic movie Paul Verhoeven and by then it will be clear levinson And Tesfaye Like the Dutch director, we wanted to create a subversive piece of trash, a series that would both shock you and make you think at the same time. But they seem to have sprung up on the many pseudo-sexist chatter about toxic relationships that has come out recently — the “50 Shades” movies, for example, or “365 Days” on Netflix.

Read the full ★½☆☆☆ review here.

The Weeknd responds to criticism: “The criticism is ridiculous. I sacrificed my health and my home”



Of course the barrage of negative reactions has reached even Abel Tesfaye, but he persists: there is nothing wrong with ‘The Idol’. “People claim I hog the limelight, but ‘The Idol’ always starts from Jocelyn’s point of view – it’s a show with a female perspective,” says the producer.

Read full interview here.



Onz Man on toe-curling sex scene in Episode 2: ‘The most ridiculous ever’



After the first episode, Onz Man already feared it could get worse with ‘The Idol’. But what they didn’t expect was that the iconic HBO series would go down so quickly that in episode two it would already be eligible for the title ‘the series with the most ridiculous sex scene in TV history’. The sex scene that the writers and actors pulled out of their hats as an apotheosis this time is so bad that ‘The Idol’ definitely lost a lot of credit and we’re already glad we did. Sneaked his toes out again.

Read more here.

How did ‘The Idol’ come about and how did the press react to it? an overview



“Disgusting and sexist.” “Pure torture porn.” A series ‘full of rape fantasies’. ‘The Idol’ probably couldn’t imagine a more juicy advertisement than the press reviews. In any case, its construction speaks volumes.

Read the full article here.

