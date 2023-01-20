All about the League of Legends EMEA Champions Queue: format, dates and more

Riot Games has announced the launch of the League of Legends EMEA Champions Queue that will bring together current and veteran pro players to face off in a special matchup. And this is all you need to know about it.

Looking ahead to season 13 of League of Legends, Riot Games decided to unite several regions into one. In this way we now have the EMEA that includes Europe, the Middle East and Africa to function as one.

Now has decided launch the highly anticipated Champions Queue. This matchup is based on the Champions Queue that already existed in the Asian region and that has been the subject of controversy in recent years due to the fact that other regions have been asking for something similar for a long time.

So that you have everything clear and don’t miss any detail, this is all you need to know about the League of Legends Champions Queue EMEA.

Riot Games The Champions Queue was a highly requested feature by the community

What is the League of Legends Champions Queue EMEA?

The EMEA Champions Queue is a special matchup for professional and developing players. In this way, it is sought that there is a competitive environment with a private Discord and a public ladder for all users.

Professional players will come from both the LEC and accredited ERL starting lineups. However, former players who still have a high competitive level and have competed in the LEC, players without a team and substitutes in clubs of Grandmaster level or higher may also be invited.

Accredited ERLs are the LFL (France), Prime League (DACH), Super League (Spain), TCL (Turkey) and Ultra League (Eastern Europe).

What are the dates of the EMEA Champions Queue?

To avoid the abandonment of SoloQ in the regions, Riot Games has decided to enable specific dates and times so that players can compete in the EMEA Champions Queue.

In this way, we will have the first round from January 24 to February 23, being active Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10:00 p.m. to 02:00 a.m. (Spanish peninsular time). From there, the schedules will be maintained but the blocks of dates will change

The splits will be the following:

As soon as we have the classification table, we will update the news so that you can consult it. Don’t hesitate to check it out again!

Can we watch the games?

Most likely, we can watch the EMEA Champions Queue games in streaming. At the time of writing this news, we do not know if we will have specific channels as already happened with the Champions Queue of Worlds or if the players themselves will be allowed to stream it from their own channels.

What has been the reaction of the scene?

On the part of the European scene, the reaction has been quite good because it was a qualifying queue that they had been asking for for many seasons because it fosters competitiveness.

However, both players and coaching staff have complained about the schedule since many of the teams’ scrim blocks end at 20:00. In other words, in order to compete in the EMEA Champions Queue, many players would have to stay up late or change their routines to be able to participate.

Similarly, some have complained that there is no prize pool like there is in the NA Champions Queue where there is $400,000 up for grabs.

In the event that there are problems, Riot Games will most likely make changes and we will update the news with them.