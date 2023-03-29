All about the new April Night Market

Buy skins in VALORANT it is not something that comes cheap. Each of the cosmetics that are released in the video game usually has a high price to the point that not everyone can buy them. In view of this and knowing that everyone likes to have different aspects in any game, Riot Games decided to launch a tool to help its players: The Night Market.

With this feature, VALORANT itself presents a series of cards that hide skins for weapons. All of them they are discounted and some offers are really tempting. In this case we are in front of a store with six random cosmetics. Of course, not everything is random. And it is also must meet a number of requirements so that we can enjoy this Night Market in all its aspects.

The first thing is that we will find ourselves in front of two skins whose value is considered ‘Premium‘. This means that its cost will be 1,775 VP. The weapons will not be repeated on more than two occasions either, so there will always be variety on the squad. And finally, all skins will belong to the penultimate act. This means that all of them will correspond to those that arrived during the Episode 6, Act 1.

The VALORANT Night Market returns in April

As revealed from the account ValueLeakswill be the 5th of April when the VALORANT Night Market reopens. It will last approximately 20 days, since its deadline is April 25. Once its doors open, it will be randomness that dictates the sentence. And it is that those cosmetics will already have been decided for our account. Of course, there will be no possibility to change them, so we will keep them there until this Night Market is over.

While it is active we can find more than interesting discounts. Some can even exceed 50%so perhaps buying a knife will not be as expensive as it could be if we bought it at a normal price.

