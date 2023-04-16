All about the new Netflix series starring Steven Yeun

Comedy starring Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, Treta already has a date to arrive on Netflix and promises to be the new darling!

A A24 is here to stay, the production company has already shown that it knows what it is doing with its innovative productions and bullshit or Beef is your next bet. The A24 series in partnership with Netflix has a premiere date set for April and has in its cast none other than Ali Wong and Oscar-nominated actor Steven Yeun.

Other cast members include: Justin H. Min, Remy Holt, Maria Bello, Joseph Lee and Ashley Park.

See below the first clip of the series that will have 10 episodes of 30 minutes:

Poster revealed by Netflix:

official synopsis

Treta shows the outcome of a misunderstanding in traffic between two strangers. Danny Cho (Steven Yeun) is a frustrated and broke contractor who clashes with Amy Lau (Ali Wong), a struggling businesswoman with an idyllic life. In this touching series with a touch of acid humor, the intensity of a fight consumes the lives and relationships of its protagonists.

premiere date

Created by Lee Sung Jin, the series premieres on April 6.

