All about the ranks in the competitive Pokémon GO

rank up in Pokémon GO it is one of the most difficult tasks for less experienced players.

As can be expected from competitive gaming, Trainers will need to go up against each other in order to rack up wins and move up the ranks. Each rank may come with some rewards, but advancing will become more difficult with each victory.

In this article we will explain exactly how the pokemon go rank system and what you need to reach the maximum range.

Requirements to rank up in Pokémon GO

Like most modern games, we can get ranks in Pokémon GO that represent our performance in the GO Fighting League.

Ranking up is not a fixed formula. Depending on the rank you are in, you will need to win or just fight in the combat league. That being said, the more wins you rack up, the faster you’ll progress to max rank and be able to claim the rewards.

These are all the ranks and their requirements in Pokémon GO:

Rank 1: The rank you get when you start

Rank 2: Requires 5 fights

Rank 3: Requires 5 fights

Rank 4: Requires 5 fights

Rank 5: Requires 5 fights

Rank 6: Requires 5 fights

Rank 7: Requires 1 win

Rank 8: Requires 1 win

Rank 9: Requires 1 win

Rank 10: Requires 1 win

Rank 11: Requires 5 fights

Rank 12: Requires 5 wins

Rank 13: Requires 6 wins

Rank 14: Requires 7 wins

Rank 15: Requires 8 wins

Rank 16: Requires 5 fights

Rank 17: Requires 10 wins

Rank 18: Requires 15 wins

Rank 19: Requires 20 wins

Rank 20: Requires 5 fights

Rank 21: Requires to exceed 2000 rating points

Rank 22: Requires to exceed 2500 rating points

Rank 23: Requires to exceed 2750 rating points

Rank 24: Requires over 3000 rating points

What are the rank rewards in Pokémon GO during Season 13?

Ranking up is a way to gain experience along with some rewards in Pokémon GO. And in Season 13 of the combat league GO we have many exciting prizes to claim.

For starters, each new rank will grant you an encounter with some Pokemon specialand there is a chance that these will appear in your Shiny variants (marked in the list with an *).

You can see all the prizes for each rank below:

Rank 1: Encounter with Metang

Rank > 1: Encounter Poliwag, Meditite, Spheal, Wingull

or Swablu

Rank 3 (Guaranteed): Masked Pikachu Avatar Items

Rank 6 (Guaranteed): Encounter with Mareanie

Rank > 6: Encounter Skarmory or Frillish

Rank > 11: Encounter Onix, Lickitung, Dratini, Swinub, and Mareanie

Rank > 16: Encounter Miltank, Hisui’s Sneasel, or Scraggy

Rank 19 (Guaranteed): Elite Charged and Quick Attack TM at the end of the season

Rank > 20: 5 Star Raids active boss encounter

Cool (Guaranteed): Meeting with Axew* and rings inspired by Máximo Peñas (Ruby/Sapphire)

Veteran (Guaranteed): Meeting with Noibat* and shoes inspired by Máximo Peñas (Ruby/Sapphire)

Expert (Guaranteed): Meeting with Goomy, a T-shirt and pants inspired by Máximo Peñas (Rubí/Sapphire)

Legend (Guaranteed): Encounter with Masked Pikachu* and the pose inspired by Máximo Peñas (Ruby/Sapphire)

Take advantage of the January Meteorological Cup

If you want to rank up fast in Pokémon GO, you can participate in regular battles or themed battles.

Currently the normal combat is the Super Ball League, which will take place until January 26. This one can be more difficult, since more experienced players can have a good team prepared for each Super Ball League.

However, you will also be able to play during this period in the Meteorological Cup: Super Ball League Edition. Many of the Meta Pokémon will not be able to participate in this one because it is only limited to three types, as well as the PC of each Pokémon.

You can find our guide with more details at this link.

