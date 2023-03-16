All about the Red Bull Solo Q 2023

Share on networks! Red Bull Solo Q 2023 is just around the corner for fans of League…

Red Bull Solo Q 2023 is just around the corner for mechanic-loving League of Legends fans. Competing in 1v1 matches under a unique set of rules, this tournament is an opportunity for players to show off their individual skills on Summoner’s Rift.

Also read: The LCS will have an official broadcast in Spanish

The Red Bull Solo Q 2023 qualifiers will kick off in February and will take place in 18 countries and 6 different regions, meaning players from all over the world will have the chance to participate. The qualifiers will take place on different dates depending on the location, with the top players being invited to the World Finals in London, UK in May.

The global final will take place at the Red Bull Gaming Sphere in London, where invited players will have the chance to witness the 2023 Mid-Season Invitational in person along with their own epic battles. It will be an exciting time for players and fans alike. In addition, it will be an opportunity for the best players from around the world to show their skills in a competitive environment.

Players participating in Red Bull Solo Q 2023 will have to prove their skills in 1v1 matches under a unique set of rules. In this tournament, the first takedown is enough to score a win, which means players will need to be quick and accurate if they want to come out on top.

How to register and qualifiers

The qualifiers will begin on February 24 and end on April 21. You can register by clicking here.

Qualy 1: 24/2 to 10/3 Qualy 2: 12/3 to 24/3 Qualy 3 offline: at Gamergy on April 7-8-9 Qualy 3: 9/4 to 21/4

The top players from the qualifiers will be invited to the World Finals at the Red Bull Gaming Sphere in London on May 19. There the last battles will take place to determine who is the best League of Legends 1v1 player in the world.

The victory conditions are clear and only one is enough to win:

– Get first blood

– Harvest 100 minions

– Destroy your opponent’s tower