All access roads to Werchter and Hacht were closed after a Harry Styles concert Harry Styles plays at Werchter

Harry Styles’ Love On Tour stops in Werchter and we’ll know it, at least not in terms of mobility. There was a lot of traffic chaos after the Werchter Boutique last weekend and visitors also had to be very patient returning home after the TW Classic.

Large crowds are expected again today in and around Werchter. Therefore concert organizer Live Nation urges all visitors to choose alternative means of transport such as De Lijn or bicycle. If you come by car, you must have a parking ticket in advance, as without a ticket you will not be able to get even close to the venue.

By the way, the gates of the ground do not open before 4 pm. Heavy traffic is also expected after the Harry Styles concert. Live Nation announced that all approach roads to Werchter and Hacht would be closed and inaccessible until all fans had gone home, including the parking lot. The only ‘kiss and ride’ zone is located at Leuven station.

Concert-goers who were dropped off near the venue yesterday or during the day cannot be picked up from around the grassy area. The organization advises those present to take a bus to Leuven and arrive at the ‘Kiss and Ride Zone’ there.

