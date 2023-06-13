all appear in a row

Anyone who has secured tickets to one of Beyoncé’s concerts in Amsterdam this weekend is counting down the minutes until the time comes. RenaissanceThe superstar’s world tour, which he kicked off in Stockholm last month, has been dominating our feeds for the past few weeks. The show promises to be one big spectacle with disco lights, an army of dancers and a giant Studio 54-esque horse with crystals that fly around during the epic finale. But not only this: also countless custom made The stage look of the artist is worth the wait. A Detailed analysis In RenaissanceBeyoncé’s wardrobe.

Beyonce’s Renaissance Wardrobe

During the first leg of the 57-show tour, Beyoncé performed catchy acts that perfectly matched the house and ballroom sound. Renaissance, Think a shimmery bodysuit from Loewe, a holographic dress by David Koma, and a Balmain corset made entirely of pearls. This turned out to be just the tip of the iceberg, because in the show that followed, the RenaissanceBeyoncé’s wardrobe in excess.

During her second stop in Brussels, Bey already added a new look to her stage wardrobe: a silver sparkling dress with long gloves from Valentino. After that it fast forwarded and we saw at least one brand new custom design at every show. For example, Paco Rabanne’s dress was made from hundreds of round metal plates that he presented in Paris. Or the black couture creation by Robert Voon with pleated ruffles in which Beyoncé took the stage in London.

from lowe to jacquemus

With dozens more shows to come, we can expect a lot of amazing looks from the superstar. We’re especially curious what Bey will pull out for his performances at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam on June 17 and 18. Until then, marvel at the best RenaissanceBeyoncé’s wardrobe to date.

Courreges

Koparni

Loewe

Alexander McQueen