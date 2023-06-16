All artists from Werchter Boutique dissected

S10

The festivities begin with the Dutch princess of alternative pop, S10, pronounced ‘es-tien’. S10 will slowly take us into his emo rap and pop universe. For a long time she suffered from severe depression and psychosis, but music helped her keep her head above water. She sings in Dutch about her life and complicated childhood to touch the audience even more deeply. In his own country he made a name for himself in 2021 ‘On th eway’a duet bazaart, the following year he participated in Eurovision Song Festival And he represented his country with the beautiful ballad ‘The Depth’. She finished second in the semi-finals and eleventh in the final. At that time he also released ‘Without Face’ with his friend. Froukje, another Nederpop phenomenon. doubles hit and even ‘Song of the Year’ with our northern neighbors. S10 plays between 13h00 and 13h40.



selah soo

Following the S10 is Bell Pop icon Selah Sue. popular singer, in addition to her most famous songs, such as ‘Ragamuffin’ And ‘this world’ also new material from her album ‘Persona’, which came out in 2022. One of the hottest labels in Paris in 2010, because since signing with Music, his career has taken off internationally and he five studio albums be in his name. The melodious, soulful voice of Bertem’s blonde will warm your heart and get you swinging like never before. Sela Sue performs for an hour long show from 2:15 p.m.



gold bar

After a musical intermezzo by DJ Kid Cut Up, it’s time for the goldband. threesome from The Hague, has become a true whirlwind of good humor. made last year Boaz, Karel and Milo It was so colorful on Werchter’s stage that Boaz broke his heel bone. By the way, they are the only Dutch guys to have played all three of Belgium’s biggest festivals in 2022: Rock Werchter, Tomorrowland and Pukkelpop. Their quirky humour, energy and 80s beats make the trio very popular in Belgium. Party-goers will happily join in on the group’s upbeat rhythms and catchy lyrics, such as ‘Emergency’, ‘Yes Yes No No’, ‘Gore’ Serious efforts. Celebrate with Goldband from 3:55 p.m.



Ellie Goulding

After the trio’s warm-up from The Hague, the dancing continues to Ellie Goulding’s extremely danceable electropop. The Brit toured the world with his hits between 2010 and 2016 ‘Burn’, ‘How Long Will I Love You’ and ‘Love Me the Way You Do’, Now, after seven years of maternity leave, she is back with her new album ‘Higher Than Heaven’. Fans are sure that there is something beautiful waiting for them! Ellie Goulding returns to Belgium at 5.35pm.



one Republic

The Hits’counting stars’, ‘run’, ‘apologize’ and recently ‘I’m not worried’written for the filmtop gun maverick‘, it is proved Ryan TeddyOneRepublic’s frontman has a golden pen. All his songs become hits all over the world. And instead of keeping this gift to himself, he offers his services. Ellie Goulding benefited from his knowledge on the hits ‘Burn’ and ‘Keep On Dancin’. even P! nk Also worked with him in “Can We Pretend” Beyoncé, Adele, Ed Sheeran, Maroon 5 and Sam Smith Already consulted him. Tedder also gives his all to his band OneRepublic, which he formed in 2002 with childhood friend Zack Filkins. The 2007 album ‘Dreaming Out Loud’ brought him to the attention of a wider audience. album made to date Listened over 40 million times per month on Spotify. This will surely be shouted loudly on the Werchter meadow! The gentlemen from OneRepublic will begin their set at 7:45 p.m.



P! nk

The day will end with the living legend P!NK, who headlines the 2023 edition. Since its launch in the late nineties, American has experienced one success after another. Her rock and punk pop has topped the charts for over twenty years. he is already nine albums Her name and P!NK also know how to impress live. Each of his live performances is an event in itself. A day after his concert at Rock Werchter in 2019, Humo wrote: “P! The only exclamation mark in NK’s name is a mistake. It should be at least five. That’s what we promise for Wercher Boutique! P!NK starts at 10:00 PM to close out the day of this great festival.