All changes to the Bind map in VALORANT for patch 6.08

VALORANT has announced that the Bind map is about to return to the game with a large number of changes, and it will arrive as soon as patch 6.08 is released, which will be the launch of act 3 in the game. This is all you need to know about it.

After several months out of the map rotation of VALORANT, Riot Games has revealed that the Bind is back. We last saw it when Lotus was released and it will be back with us with the release of Episode 6 Act 3. Just like Split, Riot Games has announced that Bind has received several changes.

The article continues after the announcement.

Obviously, these changes will have quite a significant impact on the gameplay, which could give us a new meta. Some of these changes include a new position of one of the teleport exits, placement adjustments, and more.

If you’re wondering what the changes are, here you go a summary of everything you need to know.

When will Bind return to VALORANT?

Bind will return to VALORANT with the release of Episode 6 Act 3 on April 25, 2023.

All Bind Changes in VALORANT

Changes to A’s zone in Bind

Riot Games

The first thing that has changed in Bind is the teleporter exit which will go from being closest to the attacking spawn zone to being near the entrance to A’s baths. However, the previous location of the teleporter exit still has that raised platform with a shop that has the shutter half closed.

The article continues after the announcement.

Both the entrance and the interior of the bathrooms in A are now wider than before, which allows us to approach more easily to clear the angles inside. In the same way, the exit from the bathrooms of A towards the zone of A will also now be wider.

Subscribe to our Newsletter to get the latest updates on esports, gaming and more.

As we get closer to the A area, we’ll see that the boxes have been reorganized as well as other subtle changes towards the rear. Likewise, the wall near the tower now has a cylindrical object where we can stand while the wall that was previously curved is now flat.

The article continues after the announcement.

Riot Games

Changes in the zone of B in Bind

For its part, the only change we will see in area B will be that the door that connects the place with area B has been widened. In this way, it will be more difficult to control since there is now a hole through which to shoot or launch projectiles like those of Sova or Raze.

And that’s it. This is all you need to know about the changes to the Bind map.