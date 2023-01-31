All Dragon Ball Z skins in Fortnite

Fortnite shocked the world when it unveiled the first batch of Dragon Ball-Themed skins in 2022. Since then, Battle Royale has introduced some additional characters and even more accessories based on the anime. In total, players have seen a total of six Dragon Ball skins, ranging from the iconic Goku to everyone’s favorite Namekian, Piccolo. This guide will break down each Dragon Ball skin and how to get them in Fortnite.

All aspects of the Dragon Ball series in Fortnite

Beerus

The indifferent Beerus is Dragon BallFortnite’s only epic rarity, and he features nothing but his usual blue pants and boots. Although the skin has no additional style, those who catch Beerus in the Item Shop for 1500 V-Bucks will also receive The Seer Fish Back Bling, a wine glass that has a small creature protruding from the top. Beerus is not guaranteed to be in the Item Shop at any time, but will appear in random rotations.

bulma

Bulma is a rare skin, and that means she’s also the cheapest of the bunch. The character arrives in the Item Shop rotations at a cost of 1,200 V-Bucks, although not all players will have it when purchasing her skin. Bulma also comes with a Lab Coat style that can be accessed at any time through the Locker tab.

Piccolo

At the time of writing, players can obtain Piccolo from the Item Shop at a cost of 1,800 V-Bucks. Owners of the skin will also get the character’s dedicated Cloak and Turban Back Bling, as well as Piccolo’s Demon Symbol Back Bling and Charging Emote from him. That being said, the Namekian has even earned his own pack from him. Costing 2,200 V-Bucks, the bundle features the entire cosmetic set of the character, including the Red Ribbon army plane and the portable house harvesting tool.

son gohan

Like Piccolo, Son Gohan is also currently on sale in the Item Shop for 1800 V-Bucks, sporting his traditional purple training gear. Better yet, the additional skin style of him finally allows Gohan to go Super Saiyan, sporting tall, yellow hair. Those wanting all of Gohan’s items should look for his bundle for 2,200 V-Bucks, as it also includes his Cape Back Bling, Beast Ax Harvesting Tool, and Capsule No. 576 Glider.

son goku

As a surprise, Son Goku has come to Fortnite showing off his Orange Gi and three different Saiyan styles. In addition to his standard Super Saiyan outfit, the player who owns the skin will even have access to the Super Saiyan Blue and Ultra Instinct styles. These, along with the Power Pole Back Bling and Harvest Tool, can be obtained by purchasing Goku from the Item Shop for 2,000 V-Bucks when available in rotations.

Vegeta

Of course, Fortnite knew that you can’t cast a Goku skin without also having his famous friend-foe Vegeta alongside him. The formerly evil character dazzles in his standard blue jumpsuit, as well as his white vest and boots. However, players wishing to add a bit of color to Vegeta can alter the color of his hair with his three signature Super Saiyan styles. Additionally, those who unlock it will also get the Loading Emote at no additional cost. Vegeta and the Emote can be purchased from the Item Shop rotations for a total of 2,000 V-Bucks.

