all events, Pokémon and Raids with Tornadus, Thundurus, Lugia and Ho-Oh

In Pokémon GO there is always something to do and many different ways to pass the time. Every time a new month begins, the events, the Pokémon that appear and many other details of the game are renewed so that the rhythm does not stop at any time.

That is why here you will be able to read everything that you will find in March 2023which is not particularly little, especially since the news has been accompanied by the start of the Season 10: Rising Heroes.

March 2023 Events

This month is quite complete in a matter of eventsbecause a few of them will only take place in a single day, but there are many others that will last several days, with different goals and characteristics.

Capture Target





Date: March 5 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. (local time)

The first will be starring Fighting-type Pokémon, so it will be a good time to capture Hitmonlee or Hitmonchan, who will appear more frequently than normal, including their shiny versions. It will also be possible to get Hitmontop by completing field research tasks that will consist of launching with the Poké Ball.

In addition, Tyrogue will appear in 7 km Eggs and it will be possible to get double experience points for catching Pokémon with good, great, excellent and curveball throws.

Elite Raids





Date: March 11 at 11:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. (local time)

Elite Raids are very special because they are the only way to capture certain very rare legendary pokemon and that they also have a very high number of combat points, so you will have to gather a good number of players to defeat them and thus have the option of capturing them.

This time the chosen ones are Regieleki and regidragothe Electric and Dragon-type Regis that appeared in the Crown Snows expansion for Pokémon Sword and Shield.

GO Fighting Day: Jericor





Date: March 25, 2023 from 00:00 to 23:59 (local time)

Those looking to take on combat will have a free temporary research task at their disposal that will be dedicated to face matches of the GO Fighting League. Completing them will serve to unlock various items, including Jericor’s gloves, from Pokémon Diamond and Pearl.

Other events





In addition to all of the above, in March they will parade many other events on which no details have been provided at the moment beyond the date on which they will take place:

festival of colors : from March 8 to 14

: from March 8 to 14 community day : March 18 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. (local time)

: March 18 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. (local time) Let’s GO! + Invasion of Team GO Rocket: from March 21 to 29

March 2023 raids

The Raid Bosses rotate every certain number of days based on the events that gradually unfold. At the moment Niantic has not indicated which ones will appear in the 1 or 3 star Raids, but it has revealed all of them. Legendary Pokémon and Mega Evolutions which it will be possible to face in March.

Starting with the first, among them we have the Avatar Forms of Tornadus and Thundurus, but it will also be possible to capture Lugia and Ho-Oh, the legendary Pokémon of the Johto region.

pokemon name Pokemon Guy Date Tornadus (Avatar Form)

Flying From March 1 to 8 ho-oh

Fire / Flying From March 8 to 21 Thundurus (AVATAR FORM)

Electric / Flying From March 21 to 28 lugia

Psychic / Flying From March 28 to April 10

For its part, in the Mega Evolutions there are a few that are always useful, apart from registering them in the Pokédex, to obtain mega energy from each one of them.

pokemon name Pokemon Guy Date Mega Charizard-Y

Fire / Flying From March 1 to 8 Mega Medicham

Fighting / Psychic From March 8 to 21 Mega Venusaur

Grass / Poison From March 21 to 28 Mega Alakazam

Psychic From March 28 to April 10

On the other hand, every Wednesday, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (local time), the the Hour of Raids. As its name indicates, it is an event that lasts one hour and in which a legendary Pokémon appears more frequently than normal in the Gyms.

pokemon name Pokemon Guy Date TORNADUS (AVATAR FORM)

Flying March 1st ho-oh

Fire / Flying March 8 HO-OH

Fire / Flying March, 15th THUNDURUS (AVATAR FORM)

Electric / Flying March 22 lugia

Psychic / Flying March 29

Featured Pokemon for March 2023

As with Raid Hour, every Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (local time) there are a Pokémon that appears much more often than usual and that it is also accompanied by a bonus in order to take even more advantage of this event in question.

pokemon name Pokemon Guy Date Bonus eevee

Normal 7 of March Candies x2 when transferring Pokémon Rowlet

Grass / Flying March 14 x2 experience when evolving pokemon Little

Fire March 21st Stardust x2 when catching Pokémon popplio

Water 28th March x2 experience when catching pokemon

A good way to draw from these events is by using certain objects. For example, for the Rowlet event and the Popplio event, yours is that you use a Lucky Egg in order to gain quadruple experience for each Pokémon that you evolve and for each one that you capture, respectively. In the same way, with a Star Piece you will receive four times the Stardust during the Litten event.

March 2023 Research Achievement





In addition to all of the above, one of the best ways to hang out in Pokémon GO is with the field research tasks that you will get when you spin PokéStops. Among these missions, some will consist of capturing certain Pokémon, others of launching a certain type, also using Berries and much more.

The first one you complete per day will give you a stamp in return. Once you collect a total of seven, they will give you various rewards in exchange, including 3,000 experience points, five Ultra Balls, 2,000 Stardust or three Rare Candies, among other items. Also, it will appear one of the following six Pokémon for you to captureabout which it should be noted that, with the exception of Goomy and Parasect, they can come out in their shiny version:

furfrou

Gible

goomy

Parasect

pinsir

snorlax

