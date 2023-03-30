All Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Exotic Weapons and how to get them

The exotic weapons they are back in the Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 4. In this section of our guide to Fortnite we tell you where are the exotic weapons:

exotic weapons they are weapons of an exclusive rarity that, for the most part, we can only obtain them by buying them from characters using Gold Bars. The complete list of Fortnite Season 1 Chapter 4 Exotic Weapons is the next:

harpoon bow : Bow that shoots hook-arrows and serves as a mobility object.

Unstable Arc : Bow whose ammunition changes its effects between one shot and another.

Splash Canyon : Sorbet Bazooka that allows us to heal ourselves and nearby players.

Shadow Tracker : Pistol with Silencer that marks the enemies for a few seconds when we hit them with a shot.

Spicy Healthy Salpicon : thrown object that restores a small amount of health and/or shield and also increases our speed temporarily.

Triumph: Sawed-off shotgun with a great recoil that serves as a mobility tool or to throw enemies into the air.

Each of them is a weapon or an item with additional properties that he does not own any other weapon of his same family. For example, the Shadow Seeker pistol is a pistol that marks enemies when shot at. Next we leave you a map with the locations of the Exotic Weapons, and which characters sell them:

All Character locations that sell Exotic Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 1

Exotic Weapon Bow Harpoon in Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 1

Princess Felicity Fish Sells the Harpoon Bow

He harpoon bow It can be obtained by purchasing it from Princess Felicity Fish in a tower southwest of The Citadel.

Exotic Weapon Unstable Bow in Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 1

Joker sells us the Unstable Bow

He Unstable Arc can be obtained by purchasing it from Wild in Kinetic Quarry, Medieval Dock, or Royal Ruins.

Splash Cannon Exotic Item in Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 1

Girasol sells us the Salpicón Canyon

He Splash Canyon it can be obtained by buying it from Sunflower in Grand Farm, or by killing a Supply Llama (they spawn randomly all over the island).

We can also obtain the Splash Cannon by eliminating Supply Llamas

Shadow Tracker Exotic Weapon in Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 1

Evie sells us the Shadow Tracker

He Shadow Tracker It can be obtained by buying it from Evie in a house south of Kinetic Quarry.

Spicy Healthy Splash Exotic Item in Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 1

Frozen Fish Stick sells us the Spicy Healthy Salpicon

He Spicy Healthy Salpicon It can be obtained by purchasing it from Frozen Fishstick at the Frozen Lake Shack a little northeast of the center of the island.

Exotic Weapon Triumph in Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 1

Lorrrd Bourgeois sells us the Triumph

He Triumph It can be obtained by purchasing it from Lorrrd Bourgeois in Picturesque Plaza.

Exotic Weapons in Broken Vending Machines in Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 1

It is possible to obtain random Exotic Weapons by purchasing from broken Vending Machines. In each game, randomly, one Vending machine of any kind can become a broken vending machine. If we buy a surprise object, we can obtain, if we are lucky, any Exotic Weapon.

Exotic Weapons in Holochests in Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 1

Some Holochests contain Exotic Weapons

Another way to obtain Exotic Weapons is by opening Holoches that are all over the map using Keys that we obtain randomly by opening normal chests or on the ground. The contents of Holochests are random and decided at the start of each match, and can include any weapon or item of Exotic rarity from those available this season.

Exotic Weapons help us to dominate the terrain in Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 4. In our Fortnite guide we help you with other aspects of the game, such as the locations of all the characters.