All Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Characters and where to find them

The Characters/npc are available again during the Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4. In this section of our guide to Fortnite we tell you where are all the characters and what are they for.
Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 2: all the Characters and what each one does
As in the previous season, in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 there are Characters all over the island. These NPCs will interact with us in various ways. Characters have two types of attitude: neutral and hostile. The seconds will attack us as soon as they see us, so it is not advisable to approach them unarmed. Neutral characters, on the other hand, will only defend themselves if we attack them.
The first time we interact with a Character it will be added to the Characters tab of the Collection sectiona newspaper where we can see a short biography of each one of them.
Next we leave you the services that they usually offer. Some options require us to use Gold bars In return.
Complete list of characters in Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 2
These are all Fortnite Characters Chapter 4 – Season 2:
These are all character locations from Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4:
Next we leave you with the complete list of characters in Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 2:
1 – BOL4 8
It hides in the darkest corners of the city.
2-Evie
Criminal. justice. The secret weapon of the Syndicate of Peace.
3 – Green Beret
Defend the fort.
4 – Long Shot
No goal is far enough.
5 – Mizuki
The depth of the ocean. The fury of the storm.
6 – Neuralynx
Ready to face any catastrophe.
7-B4N4N0
The ultimate techno-banana assassin.
8 – Polar Patrol Boat
Stop in the name of honey!
9 – Cure
Take your medicine.
10-stray
Aimless, but never lost.
11 – Sunflower
100% organic.
12-thunder
Street warrior, respected sushi chef and the coolest lizard in the Peace Syndicate.
13 – Lifeguard Soldier
No one is left behind.
14 – Viscous
Sticky and dangerous.
15 – Ammo Expert
The ammunition has no secrets for her.
16 – Tactical vision
Target sighted.
17 – Co-commander
Chip, chip, chip! Whoa, whoa, whoa!
In our Fortnite guide we help you with many of the aspects of the new season of the game, including what Reality Augments are there and what all the weapons are.