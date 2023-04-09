All Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Characters and where to find them

The Characters/npc are available again during the Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4. In this section of our guide to Fortnite we tell you where are all the characters and what are they for.

Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 2: all the Characters and what each one does

As in the previous season, in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 there are Characters all over the island. These NPCs will interact with us in various ways. Characters have two types of attitude: neutral and hostile. The seconds will attack us as soon as they see us, so it is not advisable to approach them unarmed. Neutral characters, on the other hand, will only defend themselves if we attack them.

The first time we interact with a Character it will be added to the Characters tab of the Collection sectiona newspaper where we can see a short biography of each one of them.

Next we leave you the services that they usually offer. Some options require us to use Gold bars In return.

Activate Item Disguise : some characters turn us into a random stage object in exchange for gold. To get out of this “transformation”, we must use the button / fire key, or take damage.

activate rift : A crack is generated that teleports us several meters above our position, with the possibility of being able to use the hang glider again. Rifts allow us to cover a lot of ground in a short time.

Hire : the character will accompany us for the rest of the game or until we fire him, attacking any enemy. We can give them basic orders like follow us or go to a marked position.

Healing : the character heals us in exchange for gold.

Offer a tip to the bus driver : does nothing. Just spend our gold bars, which can come in handy when completing certain Missions.

Reveal next storm circle : the character marks us on the map which will be the next circle of the storm.

sell objects: Some characters sell items such as shield potions, or building materials.

Complete list of characters in Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 2

These are all Fortnite Characters Chapter 4 – Season 2:

B0L4 8 evie Green beret far shot mizuki neuralynx B4N4N0 polar patrol boat Healing stray Sunflower Thunder lifeguard soldier Viscous Ammo Expert tactical vision co-commander

These are all character locations from Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4:

All Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Character Locations

Next we leave you with the complete list of characters in Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 2:

1 – BOL4 8

It hides in the darkest corners of the city.

Description : A perfect hit implies a flawless escape. You give BOL4 8 a blast, which is ready to turn MEGA City upside down.

character type : neutral.

Location : Circle of Bamboo.

Services offered: We can challenge him to a duel and he sells keys (100 gold).

2-Evie

Criminal. justice. The secret weapon of the Syndicate of Peace.

Description : [[MENSAJE SEGURO DEL SINDICATO DE LA PAZ INTERCEPTADO]]The war between the unions is about to break out. Do you really think it can help, Evie? -x

character type : neutral.

Location : Isolated Village.

Services offered: Activate portable rift (250 gold) and sell Tactical Pistols (100 gold).

3 – Green Beret

Defend the fort.

Description : supplies specialist. If you hire him, Green Beret will provide you with ammunition.

character type : neutral.

Location : Reef Watchtower.

Services offered: We can hire him (supply specialist, 200 gold) and he sells Mastery Shotguns (250 gold).

4 – Long Shot

No goal is far enough.

Description : exploration specialist. Hire Longshot if you need a marksman to mark your targets.

character type : neutral.

Location : Royal Ruins.

Services offered: Reveals the next storm circle (175 gold) and we can hire it (Scouting Specialist, 250 gold).

5 – Mizuki

The depth of the ocean. The fury of the storm.

Description : The reserved Empress Mizuki of the mysterious River Guard lives by her clan’s ideals: flow like water, but cut like ice. Will she be able to keep her cool when her rebellious brother Stray comes back to town?

character type : neutral.

Location : Eastern Watchtower.

Services offered: sell Kinetic Blades (250 gold) and sell Healthy Splash x2 (96 gold).

6 – Neuralynx

Ready to face any catastrophe.

Description : Few have seen Neuralince prowling MEGA City, and it’s just what he wants. Staying by her side means staying in the shadows.

character type : neutral.

Location : In a building on a hill east of MEGA City.

Services offered: Sells Dual Magazine SMGs (250 gold) and Small Shield Potions (30 gold).

7-B4N4N0

The ultimate techno-banana assassin.

Description : Created with the latest banana technology, B4N4NO is programmed not to make a single false step.

character type : neutral.

Location : In a small settlement south of Plaza Pintoresca.

Services offered: sells Combat Shotguns (250 gold) and Shield Potions (120 gold).

8 – Polar Patrol Boat

Stop in the name of honey!

Description : heavy weapons specialist. Polar Patroller is immune to fire and loves explosions.

character type : neutral.

Location : In a building west of Freeze Lake.

Services offered: Can be hired (heavy weapons specialist, 200 gold) and sells Combat Shotguns (250 gold).

9 – Cure

Take your medicine.

Description : medical specialist. Hire Cura if you need to be healed and revived.

character type : neutral.

Location : Remote Watchtower.

Services offered: Can be hired (medicine specialist, 250 gold) and sells Medkits (25 gold).

10-stray

Aimless, but never lost.

Description : The tireless wanderer of Stray left his home to join the Zorro Clan as a special operations expert. Now that the tension between the syndicates has reached a fever pitch, will he be able to take on his sister, the majestic Empress Mizuki?

character type : neutral.

Location : MEGA city.

Services offered: sell Heavy Sniper Rifles (250 gold) and Shield Fish (145 gold).

11 – Sunflower

100% organic.

Description : Now that no one questions her leadership on the farm, Girasol has a few ideas to take things to the next level. Some… very… interesting.

character type : neutral.

Location : Grand Farm.

Services offered: allows us to tip the bus driver (250 gold) and sells Devastating Pump Shotguns (250 gold).

12-thunder

Street warrior, respected sushi chef and the coolest lizard in the Peace Syndicate.

Description : [[MENSAJE SEGURO DEL SINDICATO DE LA PAZ INTERCEPTADO]]You are the lieutenant we trust the most, Thunder. Keep an eye on Evie, she protects the city and may there be peace. -x

character type : neutral.

Location : Calm Hot Springs.

Services offered: Sells Red Eye Assault Rifles (250 gold) and Shield Canisters (250 gold).

13 – Lifeguard Soldier

No one is left behind.

Description : medical specialist. Hire Lifeguard Soldier if you need to be healed or revived.

character type : neutral.

Location : ????

Services offered: Can be hired (medicine specialist, 250 gold) and sells Healing Mist (25 gold).

14 – Viscous

Sticky and dangerous.

Description : heavy weapons specialist. Slimy is immune to fire and loves explosives.

character type : neutral.

Location : Calm Hot Springs.

Services offered: Can be hired (heavy weapons specialist, 200 gold) and sells Devastating Pump Shotguns (250 gold).

15 – Ammo Expert

The ammunition has no secrets for her.

Description : supplies specialist. If you hire her, she will provide you with ammunition.

character type : neutral.

Location : Medieval Pier.

Services offered: Can be hired (Supply Specialist, 200 gold) and sells Silenced Devastator Assault Rifles (250 gold).

16 – Tactical vision

Target sighted.

Description : exploration specialist. Hire Tactical Vision if you need a marksman to mark your targets.

character type : neutral.

Location : ????

Services offered– Reveals the next storm circle (175 gold) and can be hired (Scouting Specialist, 250 gold).

17 – Co-commander

Chip, chip, chip! Whoa, whoa, whoa!

Description : It’s already spring and Cocomandante wants to spread his wings and explore the farm. He is prepared to assemble a good chicken, although he hopes that Girasol does not cut him off and put him to do housework.

character type : neutral.

Location : In a cabin with a lake north of Kinetic Quarry.

Services offered: sell Egg Launcher (600 gold) and sell Hand Grenades x3 (24 gold).

In our Fortnite guide we help you with many of the aspects of the new season of the game, including what Reality Augments are there and what all the weapons are.