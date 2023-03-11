All Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Exotic weapons and how to get them

.The exotic weapons they are back in the Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4. In this section of our guide to Fortnite we tell you where are the exotic weapons:
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2: where to find the Exotic weapons
exotic weapons they are weapons of an exclusive rarity that we can only obtain it by opening Holochests using keys. The full list of Exotic weapons and items from Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4 is the next:
With the exception of the Splash Cannon, which can also be obtained by killing a Supply Llama (they appear randomly around the map), all Exotic weapons in Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4 are obtained by opening Holocoffers:
This is what Holocoffers look like. Weapons and Exotics require two keys.
Holochest keys are fairly common; We can find them on the ground or inside normal chests. Another way to get them is to choose the reality augmentation Locksmith Degreewhich gives us two keys instantly.
As we have discussed before, the Splash Cannon can also be obtained by killing a Supply Llama:
Exotic weapons in broken vending machines in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2
It is possible to obtain random Exotic weapons by purchasing them from broken vending machines. In each game, randomly, one Vending machine of any kind can become a broken vending machine. If we buy a surprise item from him, we can get, if we’re lucky, any Exotic weapon.
Exotic weapons help us to dominate the terrain in Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4. In our Fortnite guide we help you with other aspects of the game, such as how to improve weapons or where all the characters are.