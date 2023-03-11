All Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Exotic weapons and how to get them

.The exotic weapons they are back in the Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4. In this section of our guide to Fortnite we tell you where are the exotic weapons:

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2: where to find the Exotic weapons

exotic weapons they are weapons of an exclusive rarity that we can only obtain it by opening Holochests using keys. The full list of Exotic weapons and items from Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4 is the next:

All the weapons and Exotic items of Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4

Splash Canyon : Sorbet Bazooka that allows us to heal ourselves and nearby players. Takes up two inventory slots.

Stolen Accelerator Shotgun : Exotic Mastery shotgun that increases movement speed and fire rate when dealing damage to enemies.

Stolen Offending Shotgun – Exotic heavy shotgun perfect for destroying walls and cover.

Stolen Explosive Assault Rifle : Exotic Red-Eye Assault Rifle that fires explosive projectiles.

Dragon’s Breath Marksman Rifle : Shooter Rifle: bolt action. Powerful and accurate Bolt action rifle that offers a slow but reliable rate of fire. Will ignite flammable structures.

Stolen Scroll SMG : Exotic Double Magazine SMG that grants zero displacement for a few seconds when double jumping after reloading.

Stolen Auto Reload Submachine Gun– A Rush-infused Exotic SMG that recharges while you sprint.

With the exception of the Splash Cannon, which can also be obtained by killing a Supply Llama (they appear randomly around the map), all Exotic weapons in Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4 are obtained by opening Holocoffers:

All Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Holo Chest Locations

This is what Holocoffers look like. Weapons and Exotics require two keys.

Exotic weapons are inside Holochests

Holochest keys are fairly common; We can find them on the ground or inside normal chests. Another way to get them is to choose the reality augmentation Locksmith Degreewhich gives us two keys instantly.

Holocoffer Keys are fairly common throughout the island.

As we have discussed before, the Splash Cannon can also be obtained by killing a Supply Llama:

We get a Splash Cannon by killing a Supply Llama

Exotic weapons in broken vending machines in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

It is possible to obtain random Exotic weapons by purchasing them from broken vending machines. In each game, randomly, one Vending machine of any kind can become a broken vending machine. If we buy a surprise item from him, we can get, if we’re lucky, any Exotic weapon.

All Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Vending Machine Locations

Exotic weapons help us to dominate the terrain in Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4. In our Fortnite guide we help you with other aspects of the game, such as how to improve weapons or where all the characters are.