All Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Missions and how to complete them

In the Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4 system is still present Missions, which consists of obtaining experience in exchange for completing all kinds of tasks. In this guide to Fortnite we enumerate all missions and what rewards are there:

Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 2: Booster Missions

The Initial Boost Missions They are available from the first day of the season and allow us to add an experience boost to our profile by completing simple and recurring tasks.

Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 2: Weekly Missions

The Weekly Missions They return to Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4. Interestingly, this time there are five instead of seven.

Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 2: Syndicate Missions

The Syndicate Missions from Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4 are the Story Missions of this season. Completing them allows us to find out what is happening in the game world, as well as gain experience and other rewards.

Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 2: Testing Missions

The Test Missions from Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4 are small sets that ask us to carry out all kinds of tasks in exchange for experience.

Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 2: Daily Missions

The Daily Quests they return to Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4. Every day at 2:00 p.m. CET new Missions are added to the list of available ones; Completing each one will give us 1,000 Season XP, and if we complete three each day we will get an additional 45,000 XP.

Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 2: Milestones

The Milestones They return to Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4. They are objectives that we can complete throughout the season and that consist of performing recurring actions such as dealing damage to opponents or healing.

In our Fortnite guide we update you with all the content of the new season of the game. Here we tell you what all the news is and here what new weapons are in Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4.