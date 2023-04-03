All free V-Bucks codes available in April 2023

Season 2 of Chapter 4 of Fortnite is leaving us with great news in the game, not only at a playable and mechanical level, but also in the form of promotions with which we can get some cosmetic items for free. However, this time I want to focus on those that can only be obtained if you pay for them or, rather, in the currency that must be used to unlock them, which is known as paVos.

The thing is that whenever a new month starts, I ask myself the same question: Is there any way to get free paVos in this period that begins? And, precisely, that same question is the one that I want to answer along the following lines, so that you can have at hand a site where the updated data on Fortnite free V-Bucks in April 2023 are.

What happens to the Fortnite free V-Bucks codes in April 2023?

As of the day I write this there are no active codes for free paVos in Fortnite ❌

❌ Do not fall into traps or scams, there are NO free V-Bucks right now, when there are, I will let you know by updating this article.

On the other hand, I remind you that you can get a good handful of them if you buy this season’s Battle Pass ✅

How to redeem a code in-game?

Access the section of the official website of Epic Games Redeem Code ❗️

❗️ You will have to log in at that same link with the account of the platform in which you play Fortnite ❗️

❗️ With the session started, you have to hover over your username (in the upper right corner) ✅

✅ Once this is done, A window will open in which it will give you the option to Redeem Code ✅

✅ If you click on it, you will only have to enter the code in the box that will appear ✅

✅ By giving it to redeem, you will get the object or the V-Bucks in your account ✅

✅ you can enter Fortnite to make sure that the process has been a success ✅

I remind you that I will keep this article updated with any free code that comes to light so that you can take advantage of it and get some premium items from the Fortnite shop for the face.