All Ghostfaces from the franchise up to VI

The reveal of the Ghostfaces is certainly the biggest moment of every Scream movie, and somehow, as seen in the promotional material for Movie VI, the villains from all the previous movies are important to the new one.

If you’ve never seen any of the franchise’s films, if you’re interested in Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega’s new bet, and want to save yourself the trouble, here’s a complete list of who the villains were in each film and what their motivation was. from them.

Scream 5 – Amber Freeman and Richie Kirsch

A very common thing in movies Panic is that there are two Ghostfaces, so that they can reverse themselves and mislead their real identity.

In Scream 5, this was no different, since at the end amber (Mikey Madison) It is richie (Jack Quaid) revealed to be behind the new Woodsboro murders as they wanted to remake the original film of “Stab“, which is a fictional film franchise inspired by the massacre that took place there in the 1996 film.

The film even plays with the fact that Mikey Madison being one of the villains of Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood, making her die the same way she died in Quentin Tarantino’s film.

Scream 4 – Jill Roberts and Charlie Walker

Scream 4 is one of the films in the franchise that most divides fans, and the reveal of their Ghostfaces is one of the elements responsible for this.

Here, Jill (Emma Roberts) is jealous of her cousin’s fame, sydneyand that’s why he plans a killing spree in the end to create a story that he was the only survivor of a massacre in Woodsboro.

She planned to frame her boyfriend for the crimes as well as Charlie (Rory Culkin), his partner in crime who didn’t suspect he was going to be betrayed.

Scream 3 – Roman Bridger

Considered the worst film in the franchise by many fans, Scream 3 is the only one that has only one Ghostface.

This is roman bridger (Scott Foley), who in one of the greatest retcons in the history of cinema, was revealed as articulating the events of Panic 1 and 2.

Roman was an abandoned child of Maureen Prescottand in turn, a lost brother of sydney. He who encouraged the first Ghostface (Billy Loomis) of the franchise to do the Woodsboro massacre, for wanting to kill his mother and, for some reason, to get revenge on his half-sister.

Scream 2 – Madam Loomis and Mickey Altieri

In a story about revenge, Scream 2 brought the mother of Billy Loomis (interpreted byr Laurie Metcalf) as a great villain, alongside Mickey Altieri (Timothy Olyphant).

In summary, Mrs. Loomis wanted revenge for sydney having killed his psychopathic son in the first film and, to do so, he hired and paid the monthly fee of mickey at the college where his late son’s ex-girlfriend attended, so that he would commit murders like Ghostface.

Scream – Billy Loomis and Stu Macher

Finally, we arrive at ghostfaces classics and acclaimed by fans to this day: Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich) and Stu Macher (Matthew Lillard).

For revenge on the mother of sydney having had an affair with your father, Billy plans to kill his girlfriend and blame his crimes on her father.

With traces of psychopathy, Billy he was dissatisfied with the fact that his mother had left home after discovering his father’s betrayal and, therefore, had killed his mother. sydney.

One of the big surprises of the film, definitely, is when Stu turns out to be a helper Billysince he had no apparent reason to be doing it here.

In the end, the self Billy established that the disclosure of ghostfaces it was a satire for that film, considering that, at the time, nobody watched horror movies wanting a good justification for the murders.

Read more about Panic VI

Melissa Barrera will return as the protagonist Sam. In addition to her, others confirmed are Jasmin Savoy Brown like Mindy, Mason Gooding like Chad, and Jenna Ortega like Tara.

All were featured in the successful Panicwhich also featured appearances by classic actors: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette It is Marley Shelton in their respective roles.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin It is Tyler Gillett will return to direct, as well as the screenwriters James Vanderbilt It is Guy Busick.

What is the story of the film about?

Terror will accompany the four survivors of the recent Ghostface massacre, Sam, Tara, Chad and Mindy, who decide to move from Woodsboro to start over in a new city. However, before long, they become the target of a new masked serial killer.