All Milio’s abilities: Discover the new League of Legends champion and the controversial unique mechanic that will make him essential – League of Legends

Milio will be the next new champion to come to League of Legends, and Riot Games has already shown all his skills.

A new champion will come to League of Legends on the occasion of the next Patch 13.6. Riot Games had already officially confirmed the release of thousand as a new character. A sorcerer destined for the support position with the aesthetics of a small child that we had seen in the first advances. However, no more having to theorize or imagine what his abilities do. The developers have accurately and definitively revealed the functions of all the spells of this new hero. One that, we anticipate, is going to cause some controversy due to its usefulness.

This is how Milio will work in League of Legends games

One of the great objectives of Riot Games is that Milio will go directly to the easy-to-play champions section. Everything points to thinking that he will do it, since it is a conventional sorcerer support. He can increase a team member’s damage, put up shields, heal or impede enemy movement enough to protect teammates. Nothing too weird for most gamers League of Legends accustomed to this type of hero until we get into two very interesting mechanics. The first is related to his W (Cozy Camp) which increases the attack range of allies or the R (Breath of Life) that removes control effects applied to them.

So that we can have a clearer idea regarding its operation, before continuing we are going to review what exactly each of his abilities does. Please note that the names of the skills are only provisional translations.

Passive – Excited : Milio’s abilities enchant allies when they come into contact with them, causing his teammates’ next instance of damage to deal additional damage and burn the target.

: Milio’s abilities enchant allies when they come into contact with them, causing his teammates’ next instance of damage to deal additional damage and burn the target. Q – Ultra Mega Fire Kick : Milio throws a ball of fire that knocks back enemies. After the first impact, the ball bounces over the enemy and lands a little further forward, damaging and slowing opponents in the area of ​​effect.

: Milio throws a ball of fire that knocks back enemies. After the first impact, the ball bounces over the enemy and lands a little further forward, damaging and slowing opponents in the area of ​​effect. W – Cozy Camp : The champion creates a zone that heals allies and increases the attack range of all those inside. The zone chases the ally closest to the cast location. You can press W again to reposition it.

: The champion creates a zone that heals allies and increases the attack range of all those inside. The zone chases the ally closest to the cast location. You can press W again to reposition it. E – Warm Hugs : Milo throws a shield at an ally to himself, temporarily increasing their movement speed. He has two charges.

: Milo throws a shield at an ally to himself, temporarily increasing their movement speed. He has two charges. R – Breath of Life: Creates a wave of flames that heal and remove debuffs from all allies in the area of ​​effect.

Milio is not only unique in terms of design, but also in terms of playability

Cozy Camp can become a skill very dangerous due to its ability to heal in area of ​​effect that can increase the sustainability of teams, but above all thanks to the increase in attack range that it will offer to champions. This stat is one of the most important in League of Legends. and Riot Games is almost always very cautious when it comes to modding it. Caitlyn with bonuses to her attack range isn’t exactly the hero we most want to face off against. In fact, attack range is usually a very risky change and there is a history of nerfs in similar mechanicssuch as Death Compass, which reduced the range increase very considerably.





However, perhaps even more dangerous is the potential of his ultimate. It’s basically a kind of utli to Zeri in that it generates an explosion around her in an area of ​​effect. However, it does not deal damage but instead heals allies and removes their movement impediment effects. It is yet to be determined what types of control effects it will work with and whether it will be able to clean up suppressions or help with takedowns. However, it can become one of the spells with the greatest capacity to change a game from all League of Legends.

The best champions to play with Milio

The developers have pointed out that the best character to play with Milio will be Caitlyn and they defined this line as “the new Lucian Nami”. However, they assure that champions “with a lot of attack range and damage per hit” will be the best with the new support thanks to its passive. Furthermore, they confirmed that the character will be very weak on his own and that he will have very little health, being easy to hunt at the beginning of the fights if he makes positioning errors.

As for the characters he will be able to counter the most, those with great abilities to apply control effects or that depend on a certain cc to function are the chosen ones. Think of Sejuani, Maokai or other similar heroes. Area damage dealers won’t have a good time either, since Milio can arrive and place two healing zones to counter very important spells like Orianna’s ult. How this hero interacts with Malzahar or Skarner’s suppression remains to be seen, but he can be the ultimate counter should he be able to clean it up.

