All Mythical weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 and how to get them

The mythical weapons they are back in the Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4. Are the best weapons of Fortnite; know where are they and how to get them It is essential if we want to win games. In this section of our guide to Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 2 we tell you where are the mythical weapons:

Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 2: what are the Mythical weapons?

The Mythical Weapons of Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4 are the same as in previous seasons: they are the best possible versions of your base weapon. For example, the Suppressed Devastator Rifle Card is the most powerful variant of the Suppressed Devastator Rifle.

The “trick” is that we cannot acquire these weapons conventionally. That is, we will not find them on the ground or in chests, but rather, As a general rule, we have to fulfill a specific task within the game, such as defeating a powerful enemy so that he drops the weapon. in question or some other object that leads us to it. If we are brave, the risk is worth it, since we will obtain extremely powerful weapons that will not make us win games automatically, but they will make it quite easy for us.

Mythic rarity weapons and items are light yellow in color. If we see an item of this color on the ground, we should pick it up and keep it (and use it) on the fly whenever we can.

All the Mythical weapons of Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 2: complete list

Next we leave you the Complete list of Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 4 Mythical weapons:

Devastator Rifle with Silencer Playing Card : assault weapon: fully automatic. Flexible Assault Rifle capable of facing all kinds of combat scenarios. It has a high rate of fire and good accuracy when aiming down the scope and in controlled bursts.

Devastating Pump Shotgun : Shotgun: slide. It has a short range, but deals a lot of damage with a reduced rate of fire.

Accelerated Pulse Rifle: a powerful Pulse Rifle. It is automatic when fired without aiming down the scope, but fires slower and deals more damage when the scope is used.

How to get the Devastator Rifle with Silencer Card in Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4

The Devastator Rifle with Silenced Card is obtained by eliminating Carda boss who hangs around MEGA city.

MEGA City Location

It looks like this:

Card is accompanied by two escorts

Card is not alone, but is always accompanied by two bodyguards. We recommend you kill the trio at medium distance. When Card is eliminated, he drops his Mythic weapon:

By eliminating Card we can obtain his Mythical weapon

How to get the Devastating Pump Shotgun in Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4

Following the previous step, if we eliminate Card, drop an access card.

Card drops an access card when eliminated

When equipped, it will appear a dotted line indicating the location of a vault:

With the access card we open the vault

inside the chamber armored we will find various Devastating Pump Shotguns:

In the vault we will see several Devastating Pump Shotguns

How to get the Accelerated Pulse Rifle in Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4

We obtain several Accelerated Pulse Rifles by taking the flag of Loot Island

He Accelerated Pulse Rifle in Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4 It is obtained by capturing the flag of Loot Island. It is a flying island that we can see from afar and it appears randomly all over the island.

Mythical weapons are the most powerful versions of certain normal weapons from Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4. In our Fortnite guide we tell you more about this new season, including what weapons there are and which are the best.