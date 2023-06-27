All of them are going to participate in Tour de France in 2023

The biggest cycling race of the year is just around the corner: the Tour de France starting on Sunday 1 July. And because we want to help you fill your tour pool, we’ve already rounded up all the participants below. Check out all the participants of the Tour de France 2023 below!


Please note: Not all participants have been announced yet. Sportnieuws.nl will continue to update this list as more names are confirmed. We are still waiting for Alpecin-Desinink, EF Education-EasyPost, Soudal-Quick Step and Arkia Samsik. All Dutch people are bold.

Participant Tour de France 2023

AG2R Citroën Team

ben o’connor
Clement Berthet
benoit cosnefroy
aurelian parrot-peintre
Nancy Peters
oliver neesen
stan dewolf
felix gall

Alpine-Desinink
Michael Google
Craig Anderson

Matthew Van Der Poel
Quentin Hermans
jasper phillips
jonas rickert

Team Archea-Samsik
Warren Barguil
Eli Gesbert
Clement Champosin

astana kazakhstan team
Alexey Lutsenko

sis speak
mark cavendish
Yevgeny Fedorov
david de la cruz
Luis Leon Sanchez
Gianni Moscone
Harold Tejada

bahrain victorious

vout pool
pelo bilbao
Fred Wright
Michael Landa
Matej Mohorik
Nikia Arndt
Phil Bauhaus
jack haig

Bora Hansgrohe
Jai Hindle
Emmanuel Buchman
Mark Haller
bob jungles
jordan mees
Nils Pollitt

Danny Van Poppel

cofidis
Guillaume Martin
Simon Geschke
axl jingle
Benjamin Thomas
Pierre-Luc Perrichon
brian coquard
peter ellegert
Anthony Perez
Alexis Renard

EF Education EasyPost
Andrew Amador
Richard Carapaz
Rigoberto Uran
frolich honoree
magnus court
alberto betiol
nelson powles

groupma-fdj
david goudou
kevin enjoys
oliver legac
Stephen Kung
valentin meadows
Quentin Pacher
thibaut pinot

lars van den bergh

INEOS Grenadiers
egan bernard
Tom Pidcock
Jonathan Castroviejo
age weak
Carlos Rodriguez
Michael Kwiatkowski
Daniel Martinez
ben turner

Intermarche-Circus-Vanti
Lillian Calmegen
Rue Costa
binium kernel
louis meintjes
adrian petit
dion smith

Mike Tunnison
george zimmerman

Israel-Premier Tech
Michael Woods
dylan tunes
Guillaume Boivin
simon clarke
hugo haule
chris neylands
Nick Schultz
corbin strong

Team Jayco-Alula
simon yates
lawson craddock
luke durbridge

dylan groenewagen
Chris Harper
chris jules jensen
luka mezgec

elmer reindeers

jumbo wisma
jonas fingerguard
wout van aert

Wilco Kelderman
Sep Kus
nathan van hoydonk

dylan van baarle
Christopher Laporte
tisje benut

Lotto-Dstny
caleb evan
Jacob Guarneri
Florian Vermeersch
jasper de boest
Victor Campenaerts
maxim van gils
frederick frisson

Pascal the Unicorn

movistar
Nelson Oliveira
ruben guerreiro
Matteo Georgeson
enrique mas
Antonio Pedroro
gregor muhlberger
Gorka Izagire
Alex Aranburu

Soudal Quick Steps
Julian Alaphilippe
remy cavagna
yves lampert
Michael Morkov
florian senechal
mauri vansvant

Fabio Jacobson
Andrea Bagioli

team dsm
Roman Bardet
john degenkolb
Matthew Dinham
Alex Edmondson

Nils Ekhoff
chris hamilton
kevin vermarque
Sam Wellsford

Lidl Trek
Alex Kirch
juan pedro lopez
crazy pedersen
mattias skjelmos
jasper steuven
Tony Gallopin
Julio Ciccone
quinn simmons

total energy
alexis villarmoz
Anthony Turgis
maciej bodnar
Peter Sagan
Daniel Oss
Pierre Latour
edwald boson hagen
valentin faron

UAE Team Emirates
Tadej Pogakar
domain novak
Waygard Steak Lainagne
Rafal Majka
Michael Berger
mark solar
adam yates
felix grosschartner

Uno-X Pro Cycling
alexander christophe
rasmus tiller
Tobias Holland Johansen
jonas greengaard
torstein train
jonas abrahamson
anthony hottie
soren vrenskjold

