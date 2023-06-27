All of them are going to participate in Tour de France in 2023

The biggest cycling race of the year is just around the corner: the Tour de France starting on Sunday 1 July. And because we want to help you fill your tour pool, we’ve already rounded up all the participants below. Check out all the participants of the Tour de France 2023 below!



Please note: Not all participants have been announced yet. Sportnieuws.nl will continue to update this list as more names are confirmed. We are still waiting for Alpecin-Desinink, EF Education-EasyPost, Soudal-Quick Step and Arkia Samsik. All Dutch people are bold.

Participant Tour de France 2023

AG2R Citroën Team

ben o’connor

Clement Berthet

benoit cosnefroy

aurelian parrot-peintre

Nancy Peters

oliver neesen

stan dewolf

felix gall

Alpine-Desinink

Michael Google

Craig Anderson



Matthew Van Der Poel

Quentin Hermans

jasper phillips

jonas rickert

Team Archea-Samsik

Warren Barguil

Eli Gesbert

Clement Champosin

astana kazakhstan team

Alexey Lutsenko



sis speak

mark cavendish

Yevgeny Fedorov

david de la cruz

Luis Leon Sanchez

Gianni Moscone

Harold Tejada

bahrain victorious



vout pool

pelo bilbao

Fred Wright

Michael Landa

Matej Mohorik

Nikia Arndt

Phil Bauhaus

jack haig

Bora Hansgrohe

Jai Hindle

Emmanuel Buchman

Mark Haller

bob jungles

jordan mees

Nils Pollitt



Danny Van Poppel

cofidis

Guillaume Martin

Simon Geschke

axl jingle

Benjamin Thomas

Pierre-Luc Perrichon

brian coquard

peter ellegert

Anthony Perez

Alexis Renard

EF Education EasyPost

Andrew Amador

Richard Carapaz

Rigoberto Uran

frolich honoree

magnus court

alberto betiol

nelson powles

groupma-fdj

david goudou

kevin enjoys

oliver legac

Stephen Kung

valentin meadows

Quentin Pacher

thibaut pinot



lars van den bergh

INEOS Grenadiers

egan bernard

Tom Pidcock

Jonathan Castroviejo

age weak

Carlos Rodriguez

Michael Kwiatkowski

Daniel Martinez

ben turner

Intermarche-Circus-Vanti

Lillian Calmegen

Rue Costa

binium kernel

louis meintjes

adrian petit

dion smith



Mike Tunnison

george zimmerman

Israel-Premier Tech

Michael Woods

dylan tunes

Guillaume Boivin

simon clarke

hugo haule

chris neylands

Nick Schultz

corbin strong

Team Jayco-Alula

simon yates

lawson craddock

luke durbridge



dylan groenewagen

Chris Harper

chris jules jensen

luka mezgec



elmer reindeers

jumbo wisma

jonas fingerguard

wout van aert



Wilco Kelderman

Sep Kus

nathan van hoydonk



dylan van baarle

Christopher Laporte

tisje benut

Lotto-Dstny

caleb evan

Jacob Guarneri

Florian Vermeersch

jasper de boest

Victor Campenaerts

maxim van gils

frederick frisson



Pascal the Unicorn

movistar

Nelson Oliveira

ruben guerreiro

Matteo Georgeson

enrique mas

Antonio Pedroro

gregor muhlberger

Gorka Izagire

Alex Aranburu

Soudal Quick Steps

Julian Alaphilippe

remy cavagna

yves lampert

Michael Morkov

florian senechal

mauri vansvant



Fabio Jacobson

Andrea Bagioli

team dsm

Roman Bardet

john degenkolb

Matthew Dinham

Alex Edmondson



Nils Ekhoff

chris hamilton

kevin vermarque

Sam Wellsford

Lidl Trek

Alex Kirch

juan pedro lopez

crazy pedersen

mattias skjelmos

jasper steuven

Tony Gallopin

Julio Ciccone

quinn simmons

total energy

alexis villarmoz

Anthony Turgis

maciej bodnar

Peter Sagan

Daniel Oss

Pierre Latour

edwald boson hagen

valentin faron

UAE Team Emirates

Tadej Pogakar

domain novak

Waygard Steak Lainagne

Rafal Majka

Michael Berger

mark solar

adam yates

felix grosschartner

Uno-X Pro Cycling

alexander christophe

rasmus tiller

Tobias Holland Johansen

jonas greengaard

torstein train

jonas abrahamson

anthony hottie

soren vrenskjold