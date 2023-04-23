All or nothing for Team Heretics against Team Liquid

hoy begins the fourth week of VCT EMEA. The top European VALORANT competition returns for another week, and it does so with matches of a very high level. The possible final results are already beginning to be seen, and there are clubs that have a lot to improve if they want to finish at the top of the table.

First of all, around 8:00 p.m. today we will see if Team Heretics is capable of raising its head. The Madrileños started falling with FUT, but they recovered by beating Karmine Corp well. Subsequently, he had two tough duels, against what are a priori the best teams, Fnatic and NaVi. Even so, they will have the opportunity today to turn the tide and go 2-4, if they beat Team Liquid.

Heretics, last chance to recover

A 1-5 would be very hard in the fight to be in the middle or high part of the table. That is what Team Heretics has to fight today. Mixwell’s team are not having the best of luck, and they are not hitting the key that will allow them to achieve victory.

Keloqz is being heavily criticized. The truth is that the player is not having the best of his seasons, and the other day, the last map against NaVi was very painful for him. We will see if Cista Wassim manages to change his course and shut the mouths of those who do not trust him.