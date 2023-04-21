All Piglins enemies in Minecraft Legends: enemy types, bosses and more

The Piglins are the main enemies in Minecraft Legends and, in addition, there are different types of them, and so that you can get an idea of ​​how many we will have to face, we bring you a list with all of them.

As it happens in the Minecraft normal, Piglins are essential for Minecraft Legends. These enemy mobs often arrive in swarms and can deal a considerable amount of damage. In this game, Piglins come in various shapes and sizes, and they can be quite difficult to kill.

With that being said, do you want to know how many Piglin enemies are in the game? Say no more and keep reading to find out.

List of Enemy Piglins in Minecraft Legends

Mojang / Blackbird Interactive Our enemies will be very variegated

Piglins in Minecraft Legends have various functions and sizes. Some are small basic troops that act as pawns for the biggest and strongest bosses in the game.

Smaller Piglins are easy to kill thanks to just a couple of swipes of the sword. However, since the bosses are stronger, we will have to bring a bigger army to defeat them.

That said, these are the enemy Piglins that we can find in Minecraft Legends:

Bosses

Big Pig: The Leader

The Beast: Leader of the Hunting Horde

The Devourer: Leader of the Spore Horde

The Unyielding: Leader of the Bastion Horde

Troops

small flames

Beast

small gas

Piglin Builder

pigmadillo

Gate Guard

spore doctor

Seeker

spores

warboar

Remember that not all of them are the same and that we will have to discover how to kill them as we find them in our game. If you want to know which are the best mobs to have in our team, do not hesitate to take a look here.

And that’s it. This is the complete list of all the Piglin enemies that we can find during Minecraft Legends.