all players eliminated from the series (videos)

Minecraft Extreme It comes to the end of its first week, with a day of rest for this Sunday in which many will be focused on day 4 of the Kings League. The ideal time to review all players eliminated from the series by Auronplay.
The carnage began on the first day, which everyone thought would be chill while they set up their first shelter, and they met with the first 17 deathsin which someone was left with only one life for the rest of the series.
There was no time to relax, following her a death count did not stop: 23 on day 2, 20 on day 3, 13 on day 4 and 15 on day 5. For a total of 71 deaths and 10 players eliminated to Sunday, January 22.
All players eliminated from Minecraft Extreme and their latest deaths
1. JoaquinPA (Day 2)
❌️ @jokkij0kki is the first participant to be left out of Minecraft Extreme
Lives: 0/3
— (@Tortilla_Land) January 18, 2023
2. 8eight (Day 3)
STRIP PAL LOL @8choOfficial
@8choOfficial removed from Minecraft Extreme
Lives: 0/3
— (@Tortilla_Land) January 19, 2023
3. Josepo (Day 3)
HAT TRICK @josepo90oficial removed from Minecraft Extreme
Lives: 0/3
— (@Tortilla_Land) January 19, 2023
4. Magnetized (Day 3)
Fly high, dear magnet culiao
@imantadotv removed from Minecraft Extreme
Lives: 0/3
— (@Tortilla_Land) January 19, 2023
5. Mixwell (Day 4)
TRIIIIIPLE KILL
@Mixwell removed from Minecraft Extreme
Lives: 0/3
— (@Tortilla_Land) January 20, 2023
6. Duck (Day 4)
@PatodeAqualand removed from Minecraft Extreme
Lives: 0/3
— (@Tortilla_Land) January 20, 2023
7. Viruzz (Day 4) due to inactivity
8. Perxitaa (Day 5)
Come on, play the Kings League tomorrow, super crack
@perxitaa removed from Minecraft Extreme
Lives: 0/3
— (@Tortilla_Land) January 21, 2023
9. Carol (Day 5)
DIE IN HANDSOME
@TheCarolos removed from Minecraft Extreme
Lives: 0/3
— (@Tortilla_Land) January 21, 2023
10. MissaSinfonía (Day 5)
He fell with his boots on
@MissaSinfonia removed from Minecraft Extreme
Lives: 0/3
— (@Tortilla_Land) January 22, 2023