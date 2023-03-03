All Pokémon GO Field Tasks and Research (March 2023)

March of 2023 has brought with it a renewed list of Tasks available for Field Investigations of Pokémon GO. At our pokemon go guide we tell you what is each Task to complete during this month, and what rewards we will obtain:

How to get new Tasks in Pokémon GO?

Field Tasks in Pokémon GO are obtained by spinning Photo Discs of pokéstops and gyms. We will get one randomly from among all those on the list, and when we complete it we will get their respective rewards. By claiming the rewards we can obtain a Research Seal per day; with seven Research Seals we can access the Research Achievement.

All Field Research Tasks in March 2023 in Pokémon GO | Image via @MikoGraphicsPE

Pokémon Research Achievement in March 2023 in Pokémon GO

Below we leave you a table with the available Pokémon completing the Research Achievement during the month of March 2023. They will appear after completing seven daily Research Tasks between 03/01/2023 and 01/31/2023.

Pokemon Can it be Shiny/Variocolor? Dates and times Parasect No From 03/01/2023 at 10:00 p.m. CET (local time) to 06/01/2023 at 10:00 p.m. CET (local time) pinsir Yeah From 03/01/2023 at 10:00 p.m. CET (local time) to 06/01/2023 at 10:00 p.m. CET (local time) snorlax Yeah From 03/01/2023 at 10:00 p.m. CET (local time) to 06/01/2023 at 10:00 p.m. CET (local time) Gible Yeah From 03/01/2023 at 10:00 p.m. CET (local time) to 06/01/2023 at 10:00 p.m. CET (local time) furfrou Yeah From 03/01/2023 at 10:00 p.m. CET (local time) to 06/01/2023 at 10:00 p.m. CET (local time) goomy No From 03/01/2023 at 10:00 p.m. CET (local time) to 06/01/2023 at 10:00 p.m. CET (local time)

All Pokémon GO Field Tasks and rewards in March 2023

Below is the complete list of Field Tasks to be carried out in Pokémon GO during the month of March 2023.

Capture Tasks

In this section we collect all the Pokémon GO Field Tasks that have to do with the catch pokemon.

Task Reward Catch 1 Dragon-Type Pokémon Encounter with Dratini (can be Shiny/Variocolor) or

encounter with Bagon (can be Shiny/Variocolor) Catch 5 Pokemon Encounter with Eevee (can be Shiny/Variocolor) Catch 5 weather-boosted Pokémon Encounter with Poliwag (can be Shiny/Variocolor) or

encounter with Vulpix (can be Shiny/Variocolor) or

encounter with Hippopotas (can be Shiny/Variocolor) or

encounter with Snover (can be Shiny/Variocolor) Use 3 Pinap Berries to help you catch Pokémon Encounter with Grimer (can be Shiny/Variocolor) Catch 7 Pokemon Magikarp encounter (can be Shiny/Variocolor) Catch 5 Water-Type Pokémon Shellder encounter (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Release Tasks

In this section we collect all the Pokémon GO Field Tasks that have to do with our ability when it comes to Throw Poké Balls.

Task Reward Make 3 Great Throws Encounter with Lileep (can be Shiny/Variocolor) or

encounter with Anorith (can be Shiny/Variocolor) or

encounter with Snubbull (can be Shiny/Variocolor) Make 3 Big Throws in a row Encounter with Onix (can be Shiny/Variocolor) Make 5 Curveball Throws in a row Alola Meowth encounter (can be Shiny/Variocolor) Make 3 Great Throws in a row Gible encounter (can be Shiny/Variocolor) Make 5 Good Throws Dunsparce encounter (can be Shiny/Variocolor) Make 5 Great Curveball Throws in a row Encounter with Spinda (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Combat Tasks

In this section we collect all the Pokémon GO Field Tasks that have to do with the Trainer Battles, fighting against members of Team GO Rocket and raids.

Task Reward Win in 1 Raid Encounter with Skarmory (can be Shiny/Variocolor) Win a Raid Level 3 or higher Encounter with Omanyte (can be Shiny/Variocolor) or

encounter with Kabuto (can be Shiny/Variocolor) Fight in the GO Fighting League Encounter with Onix (can be Shiny/Variocolor) Catch 2 Shadow Pokémon Croagunk encounter (can be Shiny/Variocolor) Win in 5 Raids Encounter with Aerodactyl (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Peer and Friends Tasks

In this section we collect all the Pokémon GO Field Tasks that have to do with our partner pokemon and our Friends.

Task Reward Send 3 Gifts and add a sticker to each one Meeting with Ducklett or

encounter with Psyduck (can be Shiny/Variocolor) Get 2 Candies by walking with your Partner Encounter with Bunnelby (can be Shiny/Variocolor) Get 3 Candies by walking with your Partner Encounter with Stunfisk Get 5 Candies by walking with your Partner Wailmer encounter (can be Shiny/Variocolor) Get 5 Hearts with your Partner Woobat encounter (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Miscellaneous Tasks

In this section we collect all the Pokémon GO Field Tasks that have no place in the other sections.

Task Reward Evolve 1 Pokémon Encounter with Eevee (can be Shiny/Variocolor) Get 3 Snapshots of wild Water-Type Pokémon Encounter with Poliwhirl Trade 1 Pokemon Encounter with Seadra (can be Shiny/Variocolor) Get 1 Snapshot of a wild Pokémon Murkrow encounter (can be Shiny/Variocolor) or

meeting with Hoppip (can be Shiny/Variocolor) or

encounter with Yanma (can be Shiny/Variocolor) Power up a Pokémon 3 times Bulbasaur encounter (can be Shiny/Variocolor) or

encounter with Charmander (can be Shiny/Variocolor) or

encounter with Squirtle (can be Shiny/Variocolor) Power up a Pokémon 5 times Encounter with Chikorita (can be Shiny/Variocolor) or

encounter with Cyndaquil (can be Shiny/Variocolor) or

encounter with Totodile (can be Shiny/Variocolor) Power up a Pokémon 7 times Encounter with Treecko (can be Shiny/Variocolor) or

encounter with Torchic (can be Shiny/Variocolor) or

encounter with Mudkip (can be Shiny/Variocolor) Hatch 1 Egg Alomomola encounter (can be Shiny/Variocolor) or

encounter with Mantine (can be Shiny/Variocolor) Hatch 2 Eggs Encounter with Beldum (can be Shiny/Variocolor) Spin the Photo Disc at 3 PokéStops or Gyms Sudowoodo encounter (can be Shiny/Variocolor) Spin the Photo Disc at 5 PokéStops or Gyms Ralts encounter (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

AR Mapping Tasks

In this section we collect all the Tasks of AR mapping of Pokémon GO that consist of scanning Poképaradas.

Task Reward Scan a PokéStop or Gym 3 Super Potions or

1 Silver Pinap Berry or

1 TM Quick Attack or

1 TM Charged Attack or

1 Sinnoh Stone or

1 Pokocho or

3 revive or

10 Poké Balls or

5 Ultra Balls

