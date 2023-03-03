All Pokémon GO Field Tasks and Research (March 2023)

March of 2023 has brought with it a renewed list of Tasks available for Field Investigations of Pokémon GO. At our pokemon go guide we tell you what is each Task to complete during this month, and what rewards we will obtain:
How to get new Tasks in Pokémon GO?
Field Tasks in Pokémon GO are obtained by spinning Photo Discs of pokéstops and gyms. We will get one randomly from among all those on the list, and when we complete it we will get their respective rewards. By claiming the rewards we can obtain a Research Seal per day; with seven Research Seals we can access the Research Achievement.
Pokémon Research Achievement in March 2023 in Pokémon GO
Below we leave you a table with the available Pokémon completing the Research Achievement during the month of March 2023. They will appear after completing seven daily Research Tasks between 03/01/2023 and 01/31/2023.
|Pokemon
|Can it be Shiny/Variocolor?
|Dates and times
|Parasect
|No
|From 03/01/2023 at 10:00 p.m. CET (local time) to 06/01/2023 at 10:00 p.m. CET (local time)
|pinsir
|Yeah
|From 03/01/2023 at 10:00 p.m. CET (local time) to 06/01/2023 at 10:00 p.m. CET (local time)
|snorlax
|Yeah
|From 03/01/2023 at 10:00 p.m. CET (local time) to 06/01/2023 at 10:00 p.m. CET (local time)
|Gible
|Yeah
|From 03/01/2023 at 10:00 p.m. CET (local time) to 06/01/2023 at 10:00 p.m. CET (local time)
|furfrou
|Yeah
|From 03/01/2023 at 10:00 p.m. CET (local time) to 06/01/2023 at 10:00 p.m. CET (local time)
|goomy
|No
|From 03/01/2023 at 10:00 p.m. CET (local time) to 06/01/2023 at 10:00 p.m. CET (local time)
All Pokémon GO Field Tasks and rewards in March 2023
Below is the complete list of Field Tasks to be carried out in Pokémon GO during the month of March 2023.
Capture Tasks
In this section we collect all the Pokémon GO Field Tasks that have to do with the catch pokemon.
|Task
|Reward
|Catch 1 Dragon-Type Pokémon
|Encounter with Dratini (can be Shiny/Variocolor) or
encounter with Bagon (can be Shiny/Variocolor)
|Catch 5 Pokemon
|Encounter with Eevee (can be Shiny/Variocolor)
|Catch 5 weather-boosted Pokémon
|Encounter with Poliwag (can be Shiny/Variocolor) or
encounter with Vulpix (can be Shiny/Variocolor) or
encounter with Hippopotas (can be Shiny/Variocolor) or
encounter with Snover (can be Shiny/Variocolor)
|Use 3 Pinap Berries to help you catch Pokémon
|Encounter with Grimer (can be Shiny/Variocolor)
|Catch 7 Pokemon
|Magikarp encounter (can be Shiny/Variocolor)
|Catch 5 Water-Type Pokémon
|Shellder encounter (can be Shiny/Variocolor)
Release Tasks
In this section we collect all the Pokémon GO Field Tasks that have to do with our ability when it comes to Throw Poké Balls.
|Task
|Reward
|Make 3 Great Throws
|Encounter with Lileep (can be Shiny/Variocolor) or
encounter with Anorith (can be Shiny/Variocolor) or
encounter with Snubbull (can be Shiny/Variocolor)
|Make 3 Big Throws in a row
|Encounter with Onix (can be Shiny/Variocolor)
|Make 5 Curveball Throws in a row
|Alola Meowth encounter (can be Shiny/Variocolor)
|Make 3 Great Throws in a row
|Gible encounter (can be Shiny/Variocolor)
|Make 5 Good Throws
|Dunsparce encounter (can be Shiny/Variocolor)
|Make 5 Great Curveball Throws in a row
|Encounter with Spinda (can be Shiny/Variocolor)
Combat Tasks
In this section we collect all the Pokémon GO Field Tasks that have to do with the Trainer Battles, fighting against members of Team GO Rocket and raids.
|Task
|Reward
|Win in 1 Raid
|Encounter with Skarmory (can be Shiny/Variocolor)
|Win a Raid Level 3 or higher
|Encounter with Omanyte (can be Shiny/Variocolor) or
encounter with Kabuto (can be Shiny/Variocolor)
|Fight in the GO Fighting League
|Encounter with Onix (can be Shiny/Variocolor)
|Catch 2 Shadow Pokémon
|Croagunk encounter (can be Shiny/Variocolor)
|Win in 5 Raids
|Encounter with Aerodactyl (can be Shiny/Variocolor)
Peer and Friends Tasks
In this section we collect all the Pokémon GO Field Tasks that have to do with our partner pokemon and our Friends.
|Task
|Reward
|Send 3 Gifts and add a sticker to each one
|Meeting with Ducklett or
encounter with Psyduck (can be Shiny/Variocolor)
|Get 2 Candies by walking with your Partner
|Encounter with Bunnelby (can be Shiny/Variocolor)
|Get 3 Candies by walking with your Partner
|Encounter with Stunfisk
|Get 5 Candies by walking with your Partner
|Wailmer encounter (can be Shiny/Variocolor)
|Get 5 Hearts with your Partner
|Woobat encounter (can be Shiny/Variocolor)
Miscellaneous Tasks
In this section we collect all the Pokémon GO Field Tasks that have no place in the other sections.
|Task
|Reward
|Evolve 1 Pokémon
|Encounter with Eevee (can be Shiny/Variocolor)
|Get 3 Snapshots of wild Water-Type Pokémon
|Encounter with Poliwhirl
|Trade 1 Pokemon
|Encounter with Seadra (can be Shiny/Variocolor)
|Get 1 Snapshot of a wild Pokémon
|Murkrow encounter (can be Shiny/Variocolor) or
meeting with Hoppip (can be Shiny/Variocolor) or
encounter with Yanma (can be Shiny/Variocolor)
|Power up a Pokémon 3 times
|Bulbasaur encounter (can be Shiny/Variocolor) or
encounter with Charmander (can be Shiny/Variocolor) or
encounter with Squirtle (can be Shiny/Variocolor)
|Power up a Pokémon 5 times
|Encounter with Chikorita (can be Shiny/Variocolor) or
encounter with Cyndaquil (can be Shiny/Variocolor) or
encounter with Totodile (can be Shiny/Variocolor)
|Power up a Pokémon 7 times
|Encounter with Treecko (can be Shiny/Variocolor) or
encounter with Torchic (can be Shiny/Variocolor) or
encounter with Mudkip (can be Shiny/Variocolor)
|Hatch 1 Egg
|Alomomola encounter (can be Shiny/Variocolor) or
encounter with Mantine (can be Shiny/Variocolor)
|Hatch 2 Eggs
|Encounter with Beldum (can be Shiny/Variocolor)
|Spin the Photo Disc at 3 PokéStops or Gyms
|Sudowoodo encounter (can be Shiny/Variocolor)
|Spin the Photo Disc at 5 PokéStops or Gyms
|Ralts encounter (can be Shiny/Variocolor)
AR Mapping Tasks
In this section we collect all the Tasks of AR mapping of Pokémon GO that consist of scanning Poképaradas.
|Task
|Reward
|Scan a PokéStop or Gym
|3 Super Potions or
1 Silver Pinap Berry or
1 TM Quick Attack or
1 TM Charged Attack or
1 Sinnoh Stone or
1 Pokocho or
3 revive or
10 Poké Balls or
5 Ultra Balls
