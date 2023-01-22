All Pokémon GO Special and Temporary Research and how to complete them (2023)

In Pokémon GO many are available Temporary and Special Investigations, reason for which, so that it is not too convoluted, we have decided to classify them by their year of publication. On this page of our pokemon go guide we collect all Special Investigations and Temporary Investigations available in the game since the year 2023:

All the Special and Temporary Investigations of Pokémon GO of 2023: complete list

Just below we leave you with the list of all the Pokémon GO Special Investigations of the year 2023, ordered from newest to oldest. Remember that although these Investigations are old, we can complete at any time those that do not expire and do not have any specific unlocking requirement.

Crackling Voltage Event : takes place from 01/27/2023 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 02/05/2023 11:59 p.m. (local time).

: takes place from 01/27/2023 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 02/05/2023 11:59 p.m. (local time). January Classic Community Day : is held on 01/21/2023 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. (local time). Paid Special Research focused on Larvitar and its evolutionary line.

: is held on 01/21/2023 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. (local time). Paid Special Research focused on Larvitar and its evolutionary line. lucky wishes : takes place from 01/19/2023 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 01/23/2023 8:00 p.m. (local time). Temporal Investigation focused on Darumaka and Galar Darumaka.

: takes place from 01/19/2023 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 01/23/2023 8:00 p.m. (local time). Temporal Investigation focused on Darumaka and Galar Darumaka. GO Fighting Day: Máximo Peñas : takes place from 01/14/2023 00:00 (local time) to 01/15/2023 23:59 (local time). Event focused on Combats.

: takes place from 01/14/2023 00:00 (local time) to 01/15/2023 23:59 (local time). Event focused on Combats. Community Day January 2023: It was held on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Paid Special Investigation focused on Chespin and his evolutionary line.

Author’s Note: This list will be updated as new Temporary Research and Special Research become available in Pokémon GO.

As always, we remind you that in our Pokémon GO guide we help you with different aspects of the game, including how to complete all the Special Investigations or how to beat Arlo, how to beat Cliff and how to beat Sierra. Do not lose sight of these guides, as we update them every month.