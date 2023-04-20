All Pokemon Scarlet and Purple 1.3 Patch Notes

Pokémon Purple and Scarlet continues to make improvements to its game systems and fixes bugs in its online game modes, now that the single player experience is more polished. The update 1.3 In addition, it has corrected an important error of the last teraincursion of onluagua and Ferverdor (Two new paradox Pokémon that appeared after Pokémon Presents last February.

Remember to download the update before starting a game, as without it you will not have access to online features or teraids.

Patch Notes 1.3 on Pokemon Scarlet and Purple

bug fix

Fixed an issue where players who mistakenly caught an Egg in patch 1.1 instead of Ripplewater and Ferroverdor can now catch those Pokémon during the theraid event replay.

There has been a change to the registration deadline for Friendly Competitions, which are found in the Online Competitions section of the Battle Stadium. Entries will be allowed until the end of the Friendly Competition.

settings

connection battles

Fixed a bug in Connect Battles where selecting Trade just before the select timer expired would not trade the selected Pokémon and therefore the trade (and the battle itself) would not they worked correctly.

Fixed a bug in Connected Battle where when the remaining battle time was less than one minute, it would no longer display where it should.

Fixed a bug that would occur in Link Battles where depending on the move being used at the time a Pokémon fainted, the amount of time a Trainer was given to select their next Pokémon was reduced .

battles

Fixed a bug where the Chew Cud skill would retrigger once every two turns after it triggered the first time, contrary to what is written in the skill tooltip.

Fixed an issue that would occur when Zoroark teracrystallized while using its Illusion Ability to disguise itself as another Pokémon. On the Check Status screen, Teracrystallized Zoroark’s type was displayed as the original type of the Pokémon he had disguised as, instead of Zoroark’s Tera Type.

Fixed an issue that occurred when Zoroark used his Illusion Ability to disguise himself as another Pokémon that had already teracrystallized. This bug caused Zoroark’s type on the Status Check screen to incorrectly display as the Type Tera of the Pokémon Zoroark had disguised as.

Fixed a bug in Double Battles with moves that cause changes to the stats of the Pokémon that use them. This bug caused stat changes to incorrectly occur twice if the user hit two opposing Pokémon with the move while an opposing Pokémon was behind a substitute.

Connectivity with Pokémon GO

Fixed the main issue that caused the game to crash on the screen used to pair with a Pokémon GO account.