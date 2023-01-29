all qualified participants to the final battle royale

And after 12 intense days of suffering for many, Minecraft Extreme comes to an end. And he does it with surprise, ending everything before time to provoke a more epic final if possible, in the purest style The Hunger Games.

After a last day of quite chill, without too many tricks on the part of the admins, only rubius said goodbye with another failed water drop, leaving the series for his long-awaited return to Japan. The remaining survivors will go directly to this long-awaited grand finale.

An Extreme Minecraft closure that sticks Another turn for the final phase, in which there will be no semifinal on the 4th, but we will directly jump to the grand final on February 6 and 7. Will everyone who has made it to this point alive be prepared?

I lied to you, there will be no semifinal. Everyone alive today in the series goes straight to the finals and will face the Hunger Games. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/rMIHWQHBmu — Extreme Minecraft (@Tortilla_Land) January 28, 2023

All survivors for the end of Minecraft Extreme

To date they are 39 survivors who have achieved get to this end. But now it’s time to rest, enjoy the ESLAND Awards, and give time to many of those who travel to Mexico City to enjoy and return, mentally preparing for this Battle Royale that awaits them. All against all. And there can only be one. Only Takeshi Kitano is missing as master of ceremonies.