All Songs From Netflix’s ‘Murder Mystery 2’ Soundtrack

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler return as the Spitz in the returning sequel to 2019’s Murder Mystery. Looking for who’s behind the film’s original score or all the music featured in the sequel? Here’s the full track list for the new Netflix Original Movie release.

As a quick refresher, the first film featured around 20 songs in total, with highlights including Solo by Clean Bandit and Demi Lovato, Undercover by Electronic Hearsay and, of course, Shoot to Thrill by AC/DC.

original score for murder mystery 2

The composer who returned for the film was Rupert Gegson-Williamswho is a regular on Netflix at this point, having composed music for Netflix’s The crown (best known for the track Duck Shoot), Back to the OutbackIt is Paternity.

Elsewhere, the composer has worked on films such as Wonder Woman, Aquaman, mountain topIt is Abominable.

The score was recorded in two locations, including London at Air Lyndhurst Hall and Sofia, Bulgaria at Four For Music Ltd, with Anthony Weeden and George Strezov conducting at each location respectively.

Full track list for Netflix murder mystery 2

Given the film’s global nature, it makes sense that it takes musical inspiration from multiple regions, most notably India and France.

Here’s a breakdown of all the songs featured on murder mystery 2:

