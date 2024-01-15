All-Stars 211-186 All-Stars Match Summary (February 18, 2024)

With record points scored in the NBA All-Star Game, the East defeated the West 211-186

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NBA wanted more competition. Instead he got more points, more than ever.

And once again, the All-Star Game was all about offense.

The Eastern Conference defeated the Western Conference 211–186 on Sunday night, with the winners scoring the most points in the game’s 73-year history. The previous mark was 196 for the West in 2016.

“We had fun,” former Milwaukee Bucks captain Giannis Antetokounmpo said.

It was an avalanche of records: A total of 397 points shattered the mark of 374 points set in 2017, while East made 42 three-pointers and surpassed the 35 made by LeBron James’ team in 2019. The two sides scored a combined 193 points, breaking the record of 191 for the most in a first half, achieved last year, and East reached 104 at halftime, equaling the highest score in either half. Took.

All-Star Game MVP Damian Lillard scored 39 points for the East, while Jaylen Brown added 36 and Tyrese Haliburton of the home team, the Indiana Pacers, scored 32 points.

“To be able to accomplish these types of accomplishments is special,” Lillard said.

Perhaps this one didn’t go unnoticed: Karl-Anthony Towns scored 50 points for the West in just 28 minutes. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 runs for the same purpose.

“East’s shooting was incredible,” West forward Kevin Durant said. “It’s hard to defend when someone is shooting 30 or 40 feet above you.”

The West also scored a lot of points: with 186, they had the fourth-most points of any team in All-Star Game history. And of course, the biggest amount in defeat.

In other records:

– East attempted 97 three-pointers; The previous mark was 90 by Team LeBron in 2019.

– 66 teams combined for three-pointers and 168 attempts (shattering 2019’s 62 and 167).

– Between the two teams they had 163 successful field goals and 289 attempts (up from 162 in 2017 and 286 in 2016).

“Obviously, it was not high intensity at all,” Haliburton said.

Lillard yells at the weekend

Damian Lillard added a new title in his first appearance in the All-Star Game with the Eastern Conference: Most Valuable Player.

The Bucks guard finished with 39 points, 11 triples, six assists, three rebounds and one steal in a record-filled All-Star Game.

Lillard was 14 of 26 from the field and 11 of 23 from 3-point range to set team All-Star Game records for total points and 3-pointers. Eight players finished in double figures, three of which were Lillard; Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics; and Tyrese Haliburton from Indiana, over 30.

The MVP award came a day after Lillard won the 3-point contest for the second time. He was also given this award last year, when he was a member of the Portland Trail Blazers.

“Dame put on a show,” Tatum said, “and I was happy for her.”

The NBA wanted more competition.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and other league officials were demanding a more competitive All-Star Game after last season’s 184–175 game, which was widely criticized and led to declining television ratings.

Even Hall of Famer Larry Bird, who was recognized at the NBA Legends Brunch, said he hoped the league’s message would resonate and players would take the All-Star Game a little more seriously.

“I know what this league is about and I’m very proud of it,” Bird said. “I’m proud of the players today. I love the game they play. …I think it’s very important when you have the best players in the world together, you have to compete, work hard and The fans have to be shown how good they really are”.