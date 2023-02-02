All the colors of Among Us, and what your favorite color says about you

On the surface, Among Us is not that complicated of a game. You can choose the color of your Crewmate or Impostor, dress them up in a silly costume, and go about your business. However, this is the internet, and we must overreact to every situation that comes our way. With that in mind, here are all the colors you can choose in Among Us and what it says about you.

Every color you can choose in Among Us and what it says about you

There are a total of 18 colors that you can choose from in Among Us. Here are some possible character traits you could have if you only had to have that color in every game.

Red: You like to be the center of attention and you are quite a show-off. You want everything to be about you. You are the protagonist and must be recognized.

Blue: You are underestimated and often overlooked. This can give you a good chance of carrying out your kills unmolested.

Green – You lie a lot. Unfortunately, you do it so much that no one believes you anymore and you often get kicked out, even when you tell the truth.

Pink: Everyone is always out to get you. Either they annoy you, or the impostor is likely to go after you first for a laugh.

Orange: the absolute wild card. You may not be contributing to completing tasks at all, or you may be taking out crewmates entirely without them realizing it. You are dangerous.

Yellow: You try to team up with others often. Strength in numbers is what you say until you turn into the wrong teammate who turns out to be an imposter.

Black – You drop in groups more often than you would like. You may want to be alone, but everywhere you go, there seems to be someone watching you.

White: You try to be the hero too often and fail often. You will completely ignore your tasks while trying to find someone to report. In the end, you raise suspicions about yourself.

Purple – You blend in with the crowd and use this to your advantage. No one suspects you’re the impostor until you plunge that knife into his back.

Brown: You’re out of there at the first sign of danger. People would call you nervous. Every time someone walks into a room, you’re yelling at them to leave you alone.

Cyan – It doesn’t matter what you do; you are always accused of being the impostor. Whether it’s the way you talk or move, you look guilty all the time.

Lime – You are toxic. Usually people can only put up with a game or two with you before they have to go pick up their brother at the airport and go downstairs.

Garnet: you do not pay enough attention to your surroundings. A death could happen right in front of you and you could either walk by or not recognize who did it.

Rose – You’re looking for attention. You are the cutest version of Pink and you want everyone to know that you are innocent.

Banana – You are cunning and clever with your words. You know when to give information and when to keep it.

Grey: Someone already chose black, so this was their second choice. Like that situation, you’re always too late to see what really happened and can’t bring anything of substance to the conversation.

Tan: You try to blend in with the crowd, but you often fail. Whether you ran the wrong way or killed a crewmate just as someone was walking into the room, you’re pretty unlucky.

Coral – You don’t pay much attention and you don’t know what’s going on. You can play a game for two minutes before realizing that you are the impostor. You don’t do it on purpose; you’re just easily distracted.

