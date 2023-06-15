All the Episodes of ‘Black Mirror’ on Netflix, Ranked

After a four-year break, “Black Mirror,” the Netflix series that so well captures our love-hate relationship with smartphones and other modern technology, is back this week. More than twenty episodes have passed since its debut in 2011, each telling a different story and not all equally good. A ranking, not to miss under any circumstances to drop from the safe.

Stephen Verbrook

23 The Waldo Moment (S2E3) ★★★☆☆☆



A blunt cartoon bear taking potshots at politicians on TV is running for election himself: The concept of ‘The Waldo moment’ may have seemed even more absurd in 2013 than it is today, now that politicians have almost become cartoon characters themselves. But other than that, the episode isn’t subtle enough to explain and the message – voters are smartly stupid – is too strong.

22 Black Museum (S4E6) ★★½☆☆



Exactly like ‘White Christmas’ – see below – an episode that bundles several short stories, about a young woman who ends up in a museum for strange technology and is told the history of some showpieces by the curator. The result is hardly remarkable.

21 Striking Vipers (S5E1) ★★½☆☆



Can you talk about cheating if it happens in virtual reality? That’s the central question at the start of the fifth season of “Black Mirror,” in which two old friends play a VR game together and end up having sex as their alter egos. Interesting topic, but the execution lies on the surface.

20 Playtest (S3E2) ★★½☆☆



Cooper volunteers to test out a video game in which your own fears play a part and finds himself in a creepy version of his own life. An episode like a horror movie with a few well-aimed jump scares, but not much more than that.

19 Rachel, Jack And Ashley Too (S5E3) ★★½☆☆



A teen becomes infatuated with an AI doll based on her favorite musician, while the musician himself (Miley Cyrus) She has more and more difficulty with the way she lives by her surroundings. parallel between Ashley O and Britney Spears Clear but ‘Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too’ lacks the sharpness to really trouble the music industry.

18 Men Against Fire (S3E5) ★★½☆☆



Some soldiers have to track down and kill ferocious mutants – so-called ‘roaches’ – in a foreign land, but one of them begins to doubt whether the roaches are really the enemy. ‘Starship Troopers’ but in the light version.



Credit: Netflix/Black Mirror: Bandersnatch image netflix

17 Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (Special) ★★★☆☆



Adopting new technology too enthusiastically: this is a pitfall that ‘Black Mirror’ often warns against. But in this special, in which you, as a viewer, help determine the fate of game developer Stephen Butler, the creator himself couldn’t escape it. The interactive element is handled seamlessly, but the frame story is not strong enough to take you away.

16 White Bear (S2E2) ★★★☆☆



A masked man chases a woman suffering from amnesia, while passers-by film everything with their phones. ‘White Bear’ begins as a critique of voyeurism, but eventually becomes a variant of ‘The Truman Show’, with the perpetrators as modern gladiators.

15 Smithereens (S5E2) ★★★½☆



a driver (Andrew ‘The Hot Priest’ Scott) kidnaps an employee of a social media company with a painful past and demands to speak to the CEO, a ponytailed man apparently based on the ex-Twitter boss jack dorsey, The morality of ‘Smithereens’ is a bit simplistic, but Scott’s acting is great and the tension surrounding the hostage situation is very skillfully built up.

14 White Christmas (Christmas Special) ★★★½☆



two men Jon Hamm from “Mad Men”) sit together in a remote location during a blizzard on Christmas Day and tell each other disturbing stories about their pasts. The darkest Christmas special ever on TV, at least until season two of I Hate Suzy.



shut up and Dance image netflix

13 Shut Up And Dance (S3E3) ★★★½☆



Perhaps the darkest episode of ‘Black Mirror’ – no small feat – is ‘Shut Up and Dance,’ in which teenage boy Kenny is blackmailed with offensive images. Thrilling ending with the revelation of who is behind the blackmail.

12 Alligator (S4E3) ★★★½☆



When an insurance adjuster learns that Mia witnessed a car accident, she takes a quick look back at her own memories of those events. Only Mia has two other deaths on her conscience, something that she has so far avoided, so she is forced to kill the specialist, and then her husband and their child.

11 Hang Dj (S4E4) ★★★★☆



Dating apps are the target of ‘Hang the DJ’, in which a so-called ‘coach’ matches partners to each other and also records the duration of the relationship. Frank and Amy pair up and click, but must rebel against the system in order to actually be together, like “San Junipero,” a surprisingly optimistic episode about true love.

10 Metal Head (S4E5) ★★★★☆



Forget Boston Dynamics’ robots doing tricks or having fun dancing together: The so-called ‘dogs’ in ‘Metalhead’ are programmed to hunt you down and kill you. When Bella accidentally follows one such robot, a thrilling battle between man and machine ensues, shot entirely in black and white.

9 Fifteen Million Merits (S1E2) ★★★★☆



Some poor fellow who has to cycle all day long on a futuristic exercise bike to buy food and watch television, hopes to find a better life through reality TV. But that, as it usually does in ‘Black Mirror’, didn’t go according to plan, in an episode in which charlie brooker mercilessly tackles the medium that made him great.

8 Hate in the Country (S3E6) ★★★★☆



Not for the bee-phobic: “Hate in the Nation,” in which someone on social media launches the hashtag #DeathTo and sends robotic bees after the person most often mentioned. Built like an homage to the crime series, with two detectives who have to hunt down a virtual beekeeper, and ends in a nightmarish ending.



nose dive image netflix

7 Nose Dive (S3E1) ★★★★☆



If Tripadvisor also applies to people, then the idea behind this story is how much we value likes, hearts and thumbs up. Everyone in ‘Nosedive’ rates each other with every conversation and your average rating determines your social status. When Lacy’s score (Bryce Dallas Howard) falls through a silly discussion, his life quickly begins to unravel.

6 Archangel (S4E2) ★★★★☆



After nearly losing her 3-year-old daughter at the park, Mary has a device implanted in the girl that allows her to follow her relentlessly. But when Sarah reaches puberty, Mary’s anxiety turns into an insatiable urge to control, in a very sad episode directed by helicopter parents. jodie foster,

5 USS Callister (S4E1) ★★★★☆



Frustrated by the lack of recognition, programmer Robert Daly has created a game in which he shows clones of his colleagues that he can dance to his tunes. “USS Callister” is at first glance a light-hearted parody of “Star Trek,” but beneath all the bright colors and sci-fi jokes lies a deep take on toxic masculinity and “flabbergast” culture.



your full history image netflix

4 The Complete History Of You (S1E3) ★★★★½



Thanks to a button behind your ear that records every press, you can revisit memories and conversations from years ago. But for the couple at the center of ‘The Entire History of You,’ it leads to tension especially when he begins to suspect her of infidelity and frantically digs through his memory. The first episode for which Charlie Brooker invited a guest writer: Jesse Armstrongwho would form the ‘succession’ a few years later.

3 National Anthem (S1E1) ★★★★½



Also Known As: The one in which the British prime minister fucks a pig. Criminals kidnap a member of the royal family and demand that the prime minister pet a pig on live television. The very funny satire on politics and mass media with which ‘Black Mirror’ caused quite a stir from the beginning.

2 Right Back (S2E1) ★★★★★



“It’s not the same, but it helps,” Martha is told when she learns that her dead boyfriend Ash can be brought back to life, using all the footprints the young man has left on the internet. . But no matter how accurately the new Ash looks and behaves, the gap with the real human remains large. Trending reflections on grief, sadness and the elusive slipperiness of love, which is all the more relevant at a time when AI is in the news every day.



san junipero image netflix

1 San Junipero (S3E4) ★★★★★



An absolute highlight and heartwarming rare episode from the “Black Mirror” catalog: “San Junipero,” named after the sunny city where the two main female characters Yorkie and Kelly meet and fall in love. The idyllic place is actually a virtual reality where people can go before they die and permanently after they die, but the love between Yorkie and Kelly is real and overcomes all obstacles on the way to eternity. or like Belinda Carlisle Sings at the beginning and end of the episode: ‘Heaven is a place on earth’.