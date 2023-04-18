All the games in the Minecraft saga in chronological order

Since its launch back in 2009, Minecraft It has become a video game capable of transcending the medium itself, being a title known worldwide even by those outside our beloved industry. Such is so Microsoft did not hesitate one iota in acquiring its creators, the Swedes from Mojangin 2014, in an agreement with its founder, the controversial Markus Persson.

The original game is no less than in second place among the best-selling games in history, only surpassed by the incombustible Tetris and with the third GTA V, still very far. So much so that the difference between the two is more than 50 million copies, with which the sandbox of rock star to reach the astronomical figures of Minecraft.

How could it be otherwise, this success has given rise to other experiences based on the license, some very peculiar and even with their own history at the hands of Telltale Games. With the recent launch of Minecraft Legendsa successful approach to the strategy genre, completes a very complete and surprisingly broad portfolio of spin off several that this highly successful license now held by Microsoft has given rise to, which has not made it exclusive to Xbox, but that it can still be enjoyed on all available platforms.

All Minecraft games, in order of release

Next we will review all the games of the Minecraft license in chronological order. Obviously there is no ideal order to play them, beyond the genre that best suits our tastes, since they do not follow a story or anything similar.