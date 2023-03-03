All the information about the Pokémon Presents of February 2023

ANDn February 27, 2023, a Pokemon Presents special to celebrate Pokémon Day, hosted by Tsunekazu Ishihara, the President and CEO of The Pokémon Company. During the presentation, Mr. Ishihara revealed new information about Scarlet Pokemon and pokemon purpleincluding the release of downloadable content The hidden treasure of Area Zero.

News was also announced about Pokémon Sleep, Pokémon GOthe Pokémon Trading Card Game, Pokemon Masters EX, Pokemon UNITE and pokemon cafe remix. And, in addition, details were released about The Pokemon Janitor, a new animated series. Nor could it be missing in this Pokemon Presents the latest information on the 2023 Pokémon World Championship. It was Chris Brown, the director of Global Esports and event organizer at The Pokémon Company International, who was in charge of telling all the details about the exciting event that will take place this year, for the first time, in Japan, from August 11 to 13.

you can see the Pokemon Presents above or read this summary of the information contained in the presentation.

Fans who have been exploring the Paldea region in Scarlet Pokemon and pokemon purple They’re still having fun for a while with the appearance of two new Paradox Pokémon in Tera-Raids. Those with Scarlet Pokemon will be able to find Water Ripple, a Water and Dragon type Pokémon, and those who have pokemon purple they will be able to see the faces with Ferroverdor, a Pokémon of the Grass and Psychic type. If you participate in the teraids now, you will have a chance to get hold of them.

Hereinafter, Scarlet Pokemon and pokemon purple will be able to connect with Pokémon GOwhich will allow players to send postcards from Pokémon GO. The location data of the postcards will influence the motif of the Vivillons that will appear on Scarlet Pokemon and pokemon purple. Sending postcards will also allow you to capture Gimmighoul Forma Andante in Pokémon GO. When Pokémon HOME can connect with Scarlet Pokemon and pokemon purple soon, you will be able to take the Walking Form Gimmighouls that you have captured in Pokémon GO to the region of Paldea.

These were not the only news about Scarlet Pokemon and pokemon purple. It was also revealed that there will be downloadable content for these games. The hidden treasure of Area Zero It will arrive later this year in two parts. The first, Part I: The Turquoise Maskwhere you will visit the Noroteo region with a school excursion, will go on sale in autumn 2023. The second, Part II: The Indigo Diskin which you will go on exchange to the Blueberry Academy, is scheduled for winter 2023. During these adventures, you will come across Pokémon that, although already known, had not yet been seen in the Paldea region, in addition to two Pokémon newly discovered legendaries, Ogerpon and Terapagos.

You can now purchase the version of The hidden treasure of Area Zero that matches your version of the game on Nintendo eShop. By doing so, you will get the New Uniform Bundle with original outfits for your character, and also, as a gift for purchasing this content in the first few months after its announcement, you will receive a code that will allow you to get a special Hisui Zoroark in your game.

In this presentation we could also see some images of the expected Pokémon Sleep, which will be available later this year. In this game, you will work together with Professor Neroli and Snorlax to investigate how Pokémon sleep. And, for that, all you have to do is enjoy a good night’s rest. If you leave your mobile near your pillow when you go to sleep, your sleep data will be collected and analyzed. Your sleep cycle will fall into one of three “sleep types,” and Pokémon with a similar pattern to yours will appear alongside Snorlax.

To help you in your investigation, you will be able to use the new Pokémon GO Plus + accessory with Pokémon Sleep. This handy device works at the push of a button and can measure your sleep data if you leave it next to your pillow. There is also a Pikachu in Pokémon GO Plus + that even sings lullabies. Your bond of friendship will grow stronger the more time you spend together, which will allow you to unlock new alarm tones.

The launch of Pokémon Sleep It is scheduled for summer 2023 and that of Pokémon GO Plus +, for July 21, 2023. Every morning you will have fun discovering the different positions in which Pokémon sleep.

Pokémon GO Plus + can also be used with Pokémon GO. Thanks to this device, you will be able to spin the Pokéstops and launch Poké Balls automatically without having to take out your mobile. If you connect your Pokémon GO Plus + with Pokémon GOyou will have access to a special investigation in Pokémon GO which will allow you to find a Snorlax with a nightcap. It is also planned to add new functions to Pokémon GO in the future to incorporate sleep data recorded with the Pokémon GO Plus + device. Keep up to date with the news so you don’t miss it!

The animation section continues to expand with a new project where The Pokémon Company and Netflix collaborate. The Pokemon Janitor is a Netflix series that will use innovative animations of stop motion to bring us a new story that will expand the Pokémon universe. The series, which will be set in a Pokémon hotel complex, will tell the story of his concierge, Haru, and all the Pokémon that stay there. Details about the release of this series will be announced at a later date.

In this Pokemon Presents Pokémon TCG fans have been shown the first images of the Pokémon Trading Card Game Classic, a premium Pokémon TCG set created by nendo, Creatures, and The Pokémon Company as part of a joint production. Scheduled for release in late 2023, this elegant set is designed to be used for a lifetime. In the Pokémon World Championship you can see another preview of the product.

Celebrate three and a half years of Pokemon Masters EX with a huge selection of master sync pairs and bonuses! Champion Recruitment 5★ will take place from February 27 at 06:00 UTC to April 3, 2023 at 05:59 UTC, and you can get a Champion Recruit 5★ Ticket at no cost if you log in between 27 February 06:00 UTC and March 27, 2023 at 05:59 UTC. Use this ticket and choose who to recruit between Cintia, Lance, Mirto, Iris, Dianta or Máximo to form a team of Champions!

To continue the celebration, you will be able to get Recruitment Tickets ×10 as a login bonus until Saturday, March 18, 2023, 05:59 UTC. You will be able to collect a total of 10 Recruitment Tickets ×10, which will allow you to recruit up to 100 sync pairs at no cost. Also, if you log in before Monday, March 27, 2023, 13:59 UTC, you can get 3,000 jewels as a gift.

Starting today and running for several weeks, you’ll also have the opportunity to team up with the New Champions of Galar. You can find Paul (New Champion) and Zapdos, Berto (New Champion) and Articuno and Roxy (New Champion) and Moltres in their respective master Pokéfestivals. And to top it all off, Lionel and Charizard are back with all of their Dynamax sync moves unlocked!

Pokemon UNITE enters its second year with the addition of the Legendary Pokémon Zacian, which will show off its might in Unite Battles. This Pokémon has the move Unite Espada Regia and the ability to charge its sword with Æos energy to launch even stronger attacks. You can now complete the “Zacian Adventures in the Forest” event quests to receive rewards and obtain Zacian’s Unite License. A brigade fighting event has also started, where you can get prizes by defeating the most fearsome opponents.

Take a look at the video of the Pokemon Presents so as not to miss out on the gift code with which you can get a special item in Pokemon UNITEand follow all the event information Pokemon UNITE Asia Champions League, a league for invited players only where the Asian champions will be decided. The teams that manage to qualify in each league will have to face each other at an event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on March 18 and 19 of this year.

A delicious dish from Paldea has managed to attract new customers to the cafeteria in pokemon cafe remix. The first partner Pokémon from this region—Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly—have made their appearance in the game. If you participate in their special event, you will be able to choose one of them to join your squad.

As part of the Pokémon Day celebration, you’ll also be able to get the Cookinja outfit for Greninja if you log in to the game before Friday, March 17, 2023, 05:59 UTC. During that period, a number of 5★ chefs who have already appeared in the game will return to casting! In addition, you will be able to enjoy an additional ×11 express delivery without having to use in-game currency.

We have had the opportunity to see the new design conceived for the 2023 Pokémon World Championship, which will take place from August 11 to 13 in the PACIFIC Yokohama, in the Japanese city of Yokohama. This event will bring together the best players in the world to compete in Scarlet Pokemon and pokemon purplepokemon TCG, Pokémon GO and Pokemon UNITE. Those unable to attend the event in person will be able to follow all the action from home thanks to live broadcasts of each competition.

Head over to Pokemon.com for all the news and information about the games and events featured in this Pokemon Presents!