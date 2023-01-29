All the information of the Overwatch World Cup 2023

After the inactivity in china, Activision Blizzard intends to calm the waters by announcing the expected world cup Overwatch. The great international tournament returns to the scene after its last edition in 2019, so it is necessary to refresh all the necessary information. Up to 36 different countries from three regions They will start a tour so that only one of them is proclaimed world champion. This Grand Final in LANin which only 16 of them will participate, will be held in autumn 2023.

Each committee will have to choose their players from March to later, before April, choose the seven national representatives. Each country will have two months to prepare as much as possible, since in June each regional group will begin, from which the sixteen best teams that will participate in the tournament will come out. LAN. It should be noted that one of these places is reserved for China, a country in which the title can no longer be played after break the relationship between Activision Blizzard Y NetEaseGames. However, his level is more than optimal after his recent good results. The latest official statement has already confirmed the groups of each region:

Countries that will participate in the World Cup Overwatch

Americas Conference (AMER) To: Canada, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Mexico, Puerto Rico and the United States.

Canada, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Mexico, Puerto Rico and the United States. Americas Conference (AMER) B: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.

Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru. Europe and Middle East Conference (EMEC) To: Belgium, France, Great Britain, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain.

Belgium, France, Great Britain, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain. Europe and Middle East Conference (EMEC) B: Germany, Norway, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Sweden and Turkey.

Germany, Norway, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Sweden and Turkey. Asia-Pacific Conference (APAC) To: Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, the Philippines, and South Korea.

Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, the Philippines, and South Korea. Asia-Pacific Conference (APAC) B: Australia, India, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore and Thailand.

Of AMERICA, EMEC A and APAC A the three best countries will pass, while of the remaining groups (B) only two will do so. Those fifteen countries will join the aforementioned China. The own statement highlights the steps to follow to form the starting roster and represent each country in the expected World Cup of Overwatch which will be held this year.