All the matches of Week 1 of the LEC Winter Split 2023

The wait is over. Everyone was eager to see the start of the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC). After the announcement of change of formatethe presentation of the Champions Queuethe arrival of new teams Y rosters and the possibility that KOI and Team Heretics do co-streaming of his parties, the hype it’s through the roof. But this is about to end.

This weekend the European League of Legends competition will start and, with it, we will have a first contact with all the teams. The vast majority have changed part or all of their roster, while others like KOI have sought to bet on the continuity of the majority of their players. All the teams will begin to show us their initial level and will start their adventure in the new and reformed European competition.

Dates and times of Week 1 of LEC

This year, the LEC has completely changed its broadcast schedule. Instead of playing games on Fridays and Saturdays, now they will run from saturday to monday. This will force the teams to have greater discipline and play more than they did to date. Below we show you the matches that will be played during this Week 1 of the LEC.

Saturday (01/21/2023)

G2 Esports – EXCEL –> 18:00 (CET)

–> 18:00 (CET) Team BDS – KOI –> 7:00 p.m. (CET)

–> 7:00 p.m. (CET) Team Heretics – Astralis –> 20:00 hours (CET)

–> 20:00 hours (CET) SK Gaming – MAD Lions –> 9:00 p.m. (CET)

–> 9:00 p.m. (CET) Fnatic Team Vitality –> 10:00 p.m. (CET)

Sunday (01/22/2023)

SK Gaming – Team BDS –> 18:00 (CET)

–> 18:00 (CET) MAD Lions – Astralis –> 7:00 p.m. (CET)

–> 7:00 p.m. (CET) Team Vitality – Team Heretics –> 20:00 hours (CET)

–> 20:00 hours (CET) KOI-EXCEL –> 9:00 p.m. (CET)

–> 9:00 p.m. (CET) Fnatic – G2 Esports –> 10:00 p.m. (CET)

Monday (01/23/2023)

SK Gaming – Team Heretics –> 18:00 (CET)

–> 18:00 (CET) Team BDS-EXCEL –> 7:00 p.m. (CET)

–> 7:00 p.m. (CET) Astralis – G2 Esports –> 20:00 hours (CET)

–> 20:00 hours (CET) Fnatic–KOI –> 9:00 p.m. (CET)

–> 9:00 p.m. (CET) Team Vitality – MAD Lions –> 10:00 p.m. (CET)

