All the new skins of the Valorant Battle Pass: These are the cosmetics for Act 2 of Episode 6 – Valorant

Riot Games has presented the new Valorant Battle Pass and we discover all its skins.

March 6, 2023, 18:06 – Updated March 6, 2023, 18:41

We start the year with the start of a new Episode of Valorant, and now it’s time to turn a new page. With the introduction of the next patch that will arrive in the game imminently, the Act 2 of Chapter 6. A very special update that includes a new operator that looks very promising. However, great novelties cannot overshadow what has already become a tradition. Each change of act also supposes the introduction of a new battle pass. Skins, Radianite, calling cards or weapon charms that will be available through a progressive unlock path with 50 levels.

All about the Act 2 Battle Pass (Episode 6)

If we talk about the Battle Pass being an unbreakable tradition of Riot Games It’s not just because of the fact that he always comes back. Also because of the few changes it undergoes between each update. Its price remains the same 1,000 unrecoverable VPs and the contents are identical to those of the latest versions. The three collections of skins return with 12 different weapon cosmetics plus a knife as a jackpot for players. Next, let’s go over it all.

Signature Collection

Guardian, Marshal, Sheriff and Stinger come together for one of the most interesting collections of this battle pass. The skins are characterized by very loud colors on a black background.

Topotek Collection

The weapons chosen this time have been Bucky, Ghost, Odin and Phantom. The collection is characterized by a combination of lilac and blue. Much less garish than the previous ones, but quite colorful.





Tilde Collection

It is the great collection of skins of this Battle Pass and it is made up of Bulldog, Judge, Operator, Shorty and a melee weapon in the form of a knife or razor. Each of them has four chromatic variants. In the image you can see a weapon in each of these variants.

In addition to the skins, the highlight of the Battle Pass of Valorant are the player cards. As usual, there is a combination of somewhat more serious images and community memes. There are also, of course, the charms and other collectibles. In general, all the cosmetics that any gamer could expect now that almost three years have passed since the launch of the video game.

In addition to the skins corresponding to this Valorant Battle Pass, other cosmetics will soon be added to the video game store. In this case it is the expected Oni 2.0 collection, whose announcement took place over the last few days. Act 2 of Episode 6 will begin on March 7, 2023. The pass, premium skins, and Gekko as a new agent will be available on the same day.