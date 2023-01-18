All the news that The Year of the Rabbit brings to Overwatch 2

On the 17th Tuesday of January, he arrived at Overwatch 2 the Year of the Rabbit event with many news for all its users. In addition to having new skins, maps and game modesthe shooter of Blizzard will reward all users who log in during these days with different rewards. It should be remembered that for a few days there active dropsTwitch, something that will be available until January 25.

To celebrate the Lunar New Year from Blizzard They have brought back very fun maps and game modes. Lijiang Tower will witness game modes as dynamic as Capture the Flag, Capture the Flag: Lightning Bolt and Bounty Hunter. The famous game mode of the flags comes to Overwatch and who knows if to stay. The big spotlight falls on Bounty Hunter, a free-for-all mode where the last user to kill becomes everyone’s target.

prizes and drops for all players of Overwatch 2

Like all new events, there are also gifts and rewards. Just by logging in you will receive the Year of the Rabbit 2023 player icon. Once inside you will see all the new challenges, cosmetics and Battle Pass XP for playing the aforementioned modes. If you manage to complete four of the event challenges you will be able to acquire a Echo Legendary Kkachi Skin.

With the arrival of the Lunar New Year, the drops They have been active for a few days now, so if you are a faithful follower of the shooter You already have the rewards. In case you don’t have them yet, we remind you of the awards you can get by watching your favorite content creators. After linking your account with Battle.net, youYou will have to visualize two hours to achieve the victory pose The lion roars from Moira and four for herlegendary skin Moira’s Masquerade. With the arrival of this event, the end of Season 2 of Overwatch.