All the odds of the regular phase of Valorant Challengers Spain

There are only two games left to finish the regular phase of the Valorant Challengers Spain: Rising, so the expectation and nervousness is maximum. Of the ten participating teams, only six will reach the playoffs and it is time to take out the calculators in the offices. Anything can happen in these last two matches and five teams have not yet secured their place in the final phase. In addition, it is also important to know the possible rival in those playoffs. Fabian Robles Campos, project manager of LVPhas posted all the odds for this heart-stopping ending.

Despite the fact that there are only two days left in the Valorant Challengers Spain, the smallest detail can change the future of the competition. Up to 1,024 cases can occur in these last two games that will decide the playoffsscenarios that you have collected Fabian Robles Campos in a Excel that will make lovers of data and VALORANT. In this study it can be seen that only two teams are going to be calm these days. Team Queso is 100% assured of its first placewhile Movistar Riders, whatever happens, will end up in eighth position and out of playoffs. Away from these two teams, the odds are a dance.

Up to five teams can stay out of the playoffs

Case Esports It is one of the two teams that have their presence in the final phase assured, but they will have to comply in order not to lose that good second place. On the opposite side, Ramboot Club and AYM Esports they will have to decide if they want to be last or penultimate. The interest of this study lies in the equipment that can be left out of the playoffs. Zeta Gamingwith 56.25%, is the main candidate to finish in seventh position. UCAM Tokiers and Falcons they follow the zebras with 28.13% and 17.19% respectively. rebels with 2.34% and KPIs with a residual 0.59% will also be aware of this Excelwell in VALORANT Anything can happen and better close the pass as quickly as possible.

1,024 possible cases in 2 days, only secured the first position of @TeamCheeseGG and the eighth of @Movistar_Riders. Habemus EXCEL: https://t.co/OTlRvrQLM2 — Fabián Robles Campos (@FabiEstilete) February 20, 2023

This document also provides us with possible playoffs what will we see in the Valorant Challengers Spain: Rising, but this will depend even more on all the confrontations that are taking place. The penultimate day will be held this Monday, February 20 and all the fans, and members of the teams, will have this document open waiting for the smallest detail. The schedule for this Monday will be: