All the Pokémon available in Raids in Pokémon GO: complete list (February 2023)

February of 2023 brings with it news for Pokémon GO and its raids and raids. In this pokemon go guide we detail what they are all raid pokemon during this month:
All Pokémon GO Raids in February 2023
The raids of Pokémon GO allow us to face and capture all kinds of Pokémon. Just below we leave you the list of all the Pokémon available in Raids in February 2023 in Pokémon GO:
All 1 Star Raids in Pokémon GO
The 1 Star Raids in Pokémon GO they are the simplest of all. A single player should be able to complete them without any problem. These are all Pokémon available in 1 Star Raids:
|Pokemon
|Possibility of it being Shiny/Variocolor
|Dates and times
|Carvanha
|Yeah
|–
|lileep
|Yeah
|–
|Anorith
|Yeah
|–
|spheal
|Yeah
|–
|clamperl
|Yeah
|–
All 3 Star Raids in Pokémon GO
The 3 Star Raids in Pokémon GO they have high difficulty. These are all Pokémon available in 3 Star Raids:
|Pokemon
|Possibility of it being Shiny/Variocolor
|Dates and times
|Mawile
|Yeah
|–
|medicham
|No
|–
|Shelgon
|No
|–
|metang
|No
|–
All 5 Star Raids in Pokémon GO
The 5 Star Raids in Pokémon GO they have high difficulty. We should have a group of at least five players, although the more we are, the better. These are all Pokémon available in 5 Star Raids:
|Pokemon
|Possibility of it being Shiny/Variocolor
|Dates and times
|registered
|Yeah
|From 02/01/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 02/08/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time)
|Tapu Lele
|Yeah
|From 02/08/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 02/15/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time)
|regirock
|Yeah
|From 02/15/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 02/22/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time)
|Rayquaza
|Yeah
|From 02/22/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 03/01/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time)
|Deoxys (Normal Form)
|Yeah
|02/25/2023 from 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 6:00 p.m. (local time) and 02/26/2023 from 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 6:00 p.m. (local time)
|Deoxys (Attack Form)
|Yeah
|02/25/2023 from 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 6:00 p.m. (local time) and 02/26/2023 from 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 6:00 p.m. (local time)
|Deoxys (Defense Form)
|Yeah
|02/25/2023 from 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 6:00 p.m. (local time) and 02/26/2023 from 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 6:00 p.m. (local time)
|Deoxys (Speed Form)
|Yeah
|02/25/2023 from 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 6:00 p.m. (local time) and 02/26/2023 from 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 6:00 p.m. (local time)
All 6 Star Raids in Pokémon GO
The 6 Star Raids in Pokémon GO they have high difficulty. We should have a group of at least seven players, although the more we are, the better. These are all Pokémon available in 6 Star Raids:
|Pokemon
|Chance to be Shiny/Variocolor
|Dates and times
|Mega Latias
|Yeah
|From 02/22/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 03/01/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time)
|Mega Latios
|Yeah
|From 02/22/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 03/01/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time)
All Primal Raids in Pokémon GO
The Primal Raids in Pokémon GO they have extreme difficulty. We should have a group of at least nine players, although the more we are, the better. These are all Pokémon available in Primal Raids:
|Pokemon
|Chance to be Shiny/Variocolor
|Dates and times
|Primal Groudon
|Yeah
|02/25/2023 from 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 6:00 p.m. (local time) and 02/26/2023 from 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 6:00 p.m. (local time)
|Primal Kyogre
|Yeah
|02/25/2023 from 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 6:00 p.m. (local time) and 02/26/2023 from 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 6:00 p.m. (local time)
