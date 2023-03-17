all the possible evolutions of Slowpoke and their requirements

Pokémon GO has prepared a great event to close the month of May. Is about “Let’s go there!”, which will give prominence to two quite peculiar Pokémon creatures: Ditto and Meltan. In addition, we will have the opportunity to catch Pansage, Pansear and Panpour from anywhere. Nevertheless, before all this will be celebrated the Slowpoke Community Day.

I already told you in its day all the characteristics of this event of Pokémon GO (you can consult them in the link that I leave under this paragraph). Today, I want to focus on one of its aspects: slowpoke evolutions. And it will not be like on other occasions: We will have 2 types of Slowpoke, and each one can evolve into 2 different formswhich can be a bit confusing.

Pokemon GO Slowpoke and Galar Slowpoke Community Day

Slowpoke evolutions and their requirements in Pokémon GO

Here I will tell you everything in detail:

slow poke

The form of Slowpoke that we have known all our lives can evolve into Slowbro or Slowking. The way to do it is not too complicated:

  • Slowbro: the only requirement for this evolution will be that we will need 50 Slowpoke Candies to carry it out. 🍬
  • Slowking: For this evolution, 50 Slowpoke Candies will be necessary, although also having at least 1 King’s Rock in our bag. 🍬 👑
pokemon evolutions slowpoke
Let’s not get confused here. Slowpoke can evolve to both Pokémon, it is NOT an evolutionary line of three

Galarian Slowpoke

A more recently known form, which can evolve into Galar Slowbro or Galar Slowking. Here, the requirements get a bit complicated.

  • Galarian Slowbro: In addition to the 50 Slowpoke Candies, we will have to catch 30 Psychic-type Pokémon while having Galar Slowpoke as a partner (usually 30 Poison-type Pokémon, but in the event they will be Psychic-type). ❗️
  • Galarian Slowking: It will cost us 50 Slowpoke Candies, and catch 30 Psychic-type Pokémon while having Galarian Slowpoke as a partner. 🍬 🪄
  • That is, with the change in Slowbro, both will have the same requirements. ❗️
  • Once fulfilled, the possibility of evolution on the screen of the Pokémon will be “unlocked”. ✅
Galarian Slowpoke
Galarian Slowpoke
Galarian Slowbro
Galarian Slowbro
Galarian Slowking
Galarian Slowking

And this little guide ends here, in which I explain how to evolve Slowpoke during Pokémon GO’s March 2023 Community Day. Which of the four shapes do you like the most? I invite you to leave me your opinion in the comments.

