all the possible evolutions of Slowpoke and their requirements

Pokémon GO has prepared a great event to close the month of May. Is about “Let’s go there!”, which will give prominence to two quite peculiar Pokémon creatures: Ditto and Meltan. In addition, we will have the opportunity to catch Pansage, Pansear and Panpour from anywhere. Nevertheless, before all this will be celebrated the Slowpoke Community Day.

I already told you in its day all the characteristics of this event of Pokémon GO (you can consult them in the link that I leave under this paragraph). Today, I want to focus on one of its aspects: slowpoke evolutions. And it will not be like on other occasions: We will have 2 types of Slowpoke, and each one can evolve into 2 different formswhich can be a bit confusing.

Slowpoke evolutions and their requirements in Pokémon GO

Here I will tell you everything in detail:

slow poke

The form of Slowpoke that we have known all our lives can evolve into Slowbro or Slowking. The way to do it is not too complicated:

Slowbro: the only requirement for this evolution will be that we will need 50 Slowpoke Candies to carry it out. 🍬

Let’s not get confused here. Slowpoke can evolve to both Pokémon, it is NOT an evolutionary line of three

Galarian Slowpoke

A more recently known form, which can evolve into Galar Slowbro or Galar Slowking. Here, the requirements get a bit complicated.

Galarian Slowbro: In addition to the 50 Slowpoke Candies, we will have to catch 30 Psychic-type Pokémon while having Galar Slowpoke as a partner (usually 30 Poison-type Pokémon, but in the event they will be Psychic-type). ❗️

. ❗️ Once fulfilled, the possibility of evolution on the screen of the Pokémon will be “unlocked”. ✅

Galarian Slowpoke Galarian Slowbro Galarian Slowking

And this little guide ends here, in which I explain how to evolve Slowpoke during Pokémon GO’s March 2023 Community Day. Which of the four shapes do you like the most? I invite you to leave me your opinion in the comments.