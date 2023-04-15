All the teams classified to the Paris Major

Paris is already preparing the gala dress because the guests are also ready. The last Major in the history of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO) already knows your participant list. The Major organized by BLAST.TV in the capital of France is more than ready to close the record of Majors in CS: GO, thus opening the story of counter strike 2. The participants of this Major were known after two intense weeks of the RMR qualifier. Meet the teams that will play the Paris Major, the last CS:GO Major.

two weeks of RMR They were worth to know the classifieds to the Major of Paris. In between, historical teams were left out, great favorites succumbed to great revelations and there were historical records. Among the most prominent were NaVi and Peter Rasmussen”dupreeh«, who became participants in all the Majors in history, being the first as organization and Dupreeh as the only player to achieve it. Another interesting story was that of Virtus.prowho fell into the RMR and became the first current champion who does not attend the title defenseeither.

On the other hand, we had very nice celebrations and stories from the slightly less popular teams. The amazing tours by 9INE, Mountain and Into The Breach, from unknown to Major. While ON gives us the Spanish representation with the classification of Álvaro García «SunPayus«. Now yes, all those classified to the Paris Major.

The participants of the BLAST.TV Major in Paris

Before listing all the BLAST.TV Major qualifiers, a brief reminder of the phases. As always, the Majors they will have three phasesbeing these challengers, Legends and Champions. In the first phase, challengerswe will find the first 16 teamswho will fight to enter legends. in these legends we will find 8 teams who will wait for the next classified for a place in Championsalso known as Playoffs. Knowing this, it’s time to discover all the teams and their positions.

Legends: Natus Vincere (NaVi) 9INE Fury Esports fnatic heroic Into The Breach Team Vitality Bad News Eagles

challengers: Mountain PaiN Gaming G2 Esports GamerLegion FORZE Esports Apeks Ninjas in Pajamas og

contenders: ON MOUZ Team Liquid Grayhound Gaming Complexity Gaming The MongolZ flux FaZe Clan



With this incredible list of participants, the BLAST.TV Paris Major everything is ready to start. The curtain on the last CS:GO Major will open on May 8. That day we will have the teams contenders fighting against the challengers. Therefore, there we will be able to follow the first steps of our representative, SunPayus.

After that, the legends phasewhich will last from 13 May to 16 of the same month. Finally, the BLAST.TV Major will have, from 18 of May, its phase of playoffs, where he will meet his champion. This champion will not only lift the trophy in Paris, but will lift the last Major trophy in CS:GO history.