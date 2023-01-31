All types of Bastion Remnant in Minecraft and how to find them

In Minecraft, Bastion Remnants are large, randomly generated structures found in the Nether that can be explored and looted for valuable items. You can find chests in each area that offer a variety of items, including some rare items exclusive to Bastion Remnants. Remnants are a fantastic source of Gold Blocks, which can be found in all structures. There are four types of Bastion Remnants in Minecraft – here’s what they are and where to find them.

All types of Bastion Remnant in Minecraft

Bridge

Hoglin Stables

Housing units

treasure rooms

Bastion Remnants is populated by three types of mobs: Piglins, Piglin Brutes, and Hoglins. Piglins can be found in all remnants, while Hoglins will appear in the remnants of Bridge and Hoglin Stables. Piglins and Hoglins can still spawn in remnants, but Piglin Brutes will not respawn when killed.

Related: How to Barter with a Piglin in Minecraft

Unsurprisingly, the Treasure Room structure will contain the best loot, though all remnants have significant drops and need to be explored. Each Bastion Remnant will feature a bridge and a treasure room.

How to find Bastion Remnants in Minecraft

Bastion Remnants can be found in four of the five biomes located in the Nether:

nether wastes

soul sand valley

crimson forest

warped forest

Remnants will not spawn in Basalt Deltas, so you should avoid this biome when exploring Bastion Remnants.

If you are playing Minecraft with cheats enabled, you can open the console and enter the command “/locate Bastion Remnant” to receive the coordinates of the nearest remnant. Click on the coordinates and you will be teleported to the nearest remnant. You can also use X or Y axis tracking methods like those used to locate nether forts to find bastion remnants.

Bastion Remnants Notable Drop

Stronghold Remnants are a great source of valuable loot. Each remnant features multiple gold blocks per structure and will contain 2 chests or 1 double chest full of loot. Regular Nether Chests can also spawn in these structures. Bastion Remnants is the only place to find these two exclusive items:

Music Disc (Pigstep)

muzzle banner pattern

Other valuable drops from Bastion Remnants include:

ancient rubble

block of gold

weeping obsidian

damaged diamond tools

golden black stone

Golden armor

golden carrot

netherite ingot

Bastion Remnants is the only place in Minecraft where you can find a magma cube generator. The Magma Cube Generator can be found at the end of the Treasure Room structure, on its lowest floor.

source