all updated Reality Augments

The last update of Fortnite It has been hard to get, but in return it has brought juicy news where we now not only find the new Exploration Falcon, ideal for camping safely or tracking from cover in the final moments of a game.

This is a fairly complete update, which has also brought five new Reality Augmentssome quite broken and that compete with dignity with those of Tracking or Mark of the Storm.

Combat

First Assault The first round from your assault rifle magazine deals additional damage

pistol amplifier Pistol magazine size is greatly increased

Fast hands Weapons that use light ammo reload faster

bow specialist Bows draw and reload faster. Also, you will regenerate arrows over time

mechanical archery You receive an explosive bow and a shock bow

demolition ammunition Objects you destroy have a chance to drop explosives, except player-built structures

rifle recycling Weapons with medium ammo have a certain chance to not consume ammo

tactical arsenal You receive a Tactical Assault Rifle and a Rare Category Combat Shotgun

accelerated recharge Sprinting will gradually reload your equipped shotgun

Medical Shotgun You recover health and shield every time you hit an opponent with a shotgun

lesson in humility You recover health and shield each time you kill an opponent with common or uncommon weapons



super advantages

Acrobat You gain the ability to deploy the hang glider

splash everywhere You receive a splash cannon

Mistress of Danger You recover health and gain movement speed for a short time when your shield is broken



Mobility and Exploration

More Parkour Your energy regenerates briefly after climbing or jumping over an obstacle

butt Vehicles you ride have more health and only consume fuel when accelerating

Tracking Enemies hit by your sniper rifle or arrows will be marked for a short time

leafy camouflage You will partially regenerate health and shield while hiding in the bushes, except when in the storm

Party time You get balloons over time

maximum tuning When entering a car or truck, beastly tires and a deflector apply

Weather forecast You can always see the next circle of the storm

mark of the storm When the storm changes, the area is scanned to highlight nearby enemies for a short time

upward sprints You jump much higher and with low gravity while sprinting

Zero Movement You get zero offset when you shield break an enemy



Pillage