all updated Reality Augments

The last update of Fortnite It has been hard to get, but in return it has brought juicy news where we now not only find the new Exploration Falcon, ideal for camping safely or tracking from cover in the final moments of a game.
This is a fairly complete update, which has also brought five new Reality Augmentssome quite broken and that compete with dignity with those of Tracking or Mark of the Storm.
Combat
- First Assault
- The first round from your assault rifle magazine deals additional damage
- pistol amplifier
- Pistol magazine size is greatly increased
- Fast hands
- Weapons that use light ammo reload faster
- bow specialist
- Bows draw and reload faster. Also, you will regenerate arrows over time
- mechanical archery
- You receive an explosive bow and a shock bow
- demolition ammunition
- Objects you destroy have a chance to drop explosives, except player-built structures
- rifle recycling
- Weapons with medium ammo have a certain chance to not consume ammo
- tactical arsenal
- You receive a Tactical Assault Rifle and a Rare Category Combat Shotgun
- accelerated recharge
- Sprinting will gradually reload your equipped shotgun
- Medical Shotgun
- You recover health and shield every time you hit an opponent with a shotgun
- lesson in humility
- You recover health and shield each time you kill an opponent with common or uncommon weapons
super advantages
- Acrobat
- You gain the ability to deploy the hang glider
- splash everywhere
- You receive a splash cannon
- Mistress of Danger
- You recover health and gain movement speed for a short time when your shield is broken
Mobility and Exploration
- More Parkour
- Your energy regenerates briefly after climbing or jumping over an obstacle
- butt
- Vehicles you ride have more health and only consume fuel when accelerating
- Tracking
- Enemies hit by your sniper rifle or arrows will be marked for a short time
- leafy camouflage
- You will partially regenerate health and shield while hiding in the bushes, except when in the storm
- Party time
- You get balloons over time
- maximum tuning
- When entering a car or truck, beastly tires and a deflector apply
- Weather forecast
- You can always see the next circle of the storm
- mark of the storm
- When the storm changes, the area is scanned to highlight nearby enemies for a short time
- upward sprints
- You jump much higher and with low gravity while sprinting
- Zero Movement
- You get zero offset when you shield break an enemy
Pillage
- medical splash
- You have a chance to find Healthy Splash every time you open a container.
- jellyfish
- You receive a fishing rod. You can use it to fish anywhere, but you can only catch jellyfish.
- Banana Booty
- You receive a treasure map that will guide you to buried treasure