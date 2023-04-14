Alliance of Campus Monterrey was crowned Champion in the Borregos Esports Cup 2023

The team Monterrey Campus Alliance was crowned champion of the sixth edition of the Borregos Esports Cup Office Depot 2023. The Monterrey team continues to dominate the Tecnológico de Monterrey’s oldest interim League of Legends championship, which they have won four times.

The tournament was developed from a qualifying round between students from each campus, then a qualifying round was held that yielded the four finalists, these were: Cyclone Six from Querétaro, Alliance from Monterrey, Guadalajara (Without Coach) from Guadalajara and Rampage Osiris from Estado from Mexico.

Alliance and Guadalajara (Without Coach) reached the final where they had a close confrontation that had to go until a third game where the royals ended up winning. Third place went to Rampage Osiris from Campus Estado de México.

The top three place winners were awarded an Asus Gaming Notebook, TUF Gaming Mouse M5, ACER GAMING MONITOR NITRO, Gaming Headset G332, Mechanical Gaming Keyboard and a Logitech PRO X SUPERLIGHT Gaming Mouse.

According to Luis Raúl Domínguez, national dean of Leadership and Student Training (LiFE), esports are a recreational activity that offers players the possibility of developing different skills and competencies that are essential for professional and personal life.

“At Tec de Monterrey we have integrated esports as part of the comprehensive training of our students. This happened because, based on different studies, we found that electronic sports strengthen their ability to solve problems, encourage leadership, teamwork and effective communication, generate strategic thinking, decision-making in environments dynamic and uncertain and also positive attitudes of socialization, self-confidence, resilience, motor coordination and memory are achieved. Congratulations to Alliance, champion of the sixth edition of this tournament”, added Domínguez.

