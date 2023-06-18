Almere City, with Anthony Limbombe, opens the door to the Eredivisie for the first time

Almere City FC will enter the Eredivisie from the next football year. On Sunday evening, in their return match of the final in the promotion play-offs, they again drew 1–2 away to FC Emmen, as they had won 2–0 at home earlier in the week.

The teams went into halftime with great scores, but the game went full throttle in the second half. Rajiv van La Paara and Jorrit Smits brought the visitors into ecstasy within minutes. Jerry Wallach scored a quick connection, but the calf had already sunk.

Anthony Limcombe (ex-Lierse, Genk, Club Brugge and Standard) started at the base in Almere and provided the assist for the opening goal. He was rested in the 81st minute. Mohamed Bouchouri entered the field of play on the other side in the 58th minute, with Michael Hellen clinging to the bench.

The club from Flevoland thus achieved a historic promotion: it had never been in the Dutch highest division before. A year after their return to the Eredivisie, Immen again slipped to the Kitchener Championnat Division.

Twenty won the last European ticket

FC Twente on Sunday secured participation in the second preliminary round of next season’s Conference League. It won 1–0 at home against Sparta Rotterdam in the second leg of the Conference League play-offs. Last Thursday’s first leg ended 1-1.

Twente were already clearly the boss in the first half. ‘De Tukers’ brought Sparta goalkeeper Nik Olij to task several times, but he failed to score. It was a price for Twente in the second half. Joshua Brenett was fouled on the right after Sparta defender Shurandi Sambo failed to keep the ball out of harm’s way off the line. Our compatriot Arno Verchueren, who was substituted in the 90th minute, had a chance to equalize twice, but Twente goalkeeper Lars Unerstall and the crossbar threw a spanner in the works.

Due to the win, Twente can prepare for the second preliminary round of the Conference League next season. AZ, which finished fourth in the competition, will play in the third preliminary round.