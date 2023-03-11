“Almost everyone thinks Queso is going to win and that’s good for us”

CASE Esports has a chance to claim its second consecutive national champion title. Casemiro’s organization, a Manchester United player, faces Team Queso, leader of the regular season, in the grand final. The duel that will live at the Municipal Theater of Torrevieja, Alicante, is the greatest possible incentive for VALORANT in Spain, since it will feature the two best teams in the regular phase. Salvador Gascó «yurii«, a CASE Esports player, is clear that this was the expected match, but adds: «we are going with zero pressure».

«Almost everyone thinks that Cheese is going to win and that is a good factor for us“, stated the CASE Esports player hours before the match against Team Queso. Yurii believes that Queso’s leadership favors CASE to go with less nerves, something surprising given the possibility of becoming the first club to consecutively defend the VALORANT national champion title. Gascó is together with Pavilas Krivelis «roxie» the only player from Casemiro’s club that won the league last summer and is still in the organization.

The expectations of a final between Team Queso and CASE Esports are not only confirmed by both the spectators and Yurii, but also by Mario González «PoPiFresH«. The Queso player has stated that the organization founded by Álvaro González “Álvaro845” expected CASE in the final, although he did not rule out any surprises either. In short, this reciprocal respect between both clubs is also reflected in the importance of details in the fight for a title. Both PoPiFresH and Yurii know that every little mistake penalizes.

The effect of Lucas Rojo in CASE Esports

According to Yurii, one of the reasons CASE Esports has reached this point in the season is Lucas Rojo. The Spaniard took on the role of CASE’s first coach and Gascó reveals the positive effects he had on the squad: «With the entry of Lucas, everyone felt comfortable at first. He has helped Juankar a lot with the strategy. Besides, he gave a plus to the team’s mood«. Within the clubs of the Spanish VALORANT Challengers, Rojo became part of Movistar Riders in the first half of 2022.