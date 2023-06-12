Alonso linked to F1 presenter Melissa Jimenez soon after Taylor Swift rumors

editorial



Monday, June 12, 2023 1:06 PM – Last Updated: 1:36 PM

It looks like the rumors about Fernando Alonso and Taylor Swift can definitely be relegated to the realm of fables. The Spanish driver had fun for a while in the op TIC Toc The rumors persisted, but seems to be seriously dating someone else now.

Some time back there were rumors about Alonso and Swift dating each other. This came just after the Spanish driver shared the news in Australia that he and Andrea Schlager were no longer a couple. Around the same time that Alonso and Schlager’s relationship ended, Taylor Swift and her then-boyfriend Joe Alwyn also split. swifty who are also fans of Formula 1, began to form a link. For example, some of the lyrics in the song ‘Style’ refer to Alonso.

Meme

Alonso was referring to Swift’s age after fans added the number ’33’ the two-time world champion embraced Meme Himself too. For example, he several times posted videos on social media in which he winked with Swift’s music in the background, which led to much hilarity and rumors on the internet. For a while it remained silent about the Spaniard’s love life, but now Swift’s book seems to be closing.

new fire?

from Spain Greetings! Reporting knows that the man from Oviedo has now indeed found a new flame. He is said to have been dating Melissa Jimenez for about two months – including the period he was linked to Swift. Not necessarily a very strange link, as the Spanish presenter works for DAZN and reports on Formula 1, where the two regularly clash with each other. So the spark would have been left in the paddock and Alonso would have met him recently in Sitges in Catalonia. Jimenez is also the ex of soccer player Marc Bartra, with whom she has three children. The Belgian-born Spaniard splits from them in early 2022.